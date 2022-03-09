Phillips 66 Announces Completion of Phillips 66 Partners Acquisition

Phillips 66 PSX announced today the completion of the previously announced merger between Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Phillips 66. The merger resulted in Phillips 66 acquiring all limited partnership interests in PSXP not already owned by Phillips 66 and its affiliates. Partnership unitholders received 0.50 shares of PSX common stock for each outstanding PSXP common unit, including preferred units that were converted into common units at a premium prior to closing.
Effective March 9, 2022, PSXP's common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,000 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.
