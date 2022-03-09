Hologic WTA Tour Swings into Action Ahead of BNP Paribas Open

Players will be screened in Indian Wells on Hologic's state-of-the-art DXA technology, providing valuable health and performance insights

Partnership introduces new opportunities in the fight against women's cancers through expanded ACEing Cancer program

Hologic and the WTA kicked off a multi-year partnership this week with their first onsite activities at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, launching a joint vision to achieve greater wellness and equality for women. The Hologic WTA Tour was announced last week when medical technology leader Hologic became the title sponsor for the WTA, the global leader in women's professional sports.

In alignment with the WTA's commitment to making athlete health and wellness a top priority – and Hologic's focus on improving women's health through early detection, diagnosis, and treatment – the partnership will allow players to receive expanded and specialized screenings.

In a first for WTA athletes, those competing in the BNP Paribas Open will have the opportunity to undergo an evaluation with Hologic's Horizon® DXA system. The system provides detailed analysis of bone density and body composition by looking at multiple factors and segmented data on different parts of the body.

"The DXA analysis gives players and their teams valuable insights about body composition and bone health that can be used to help inform health decisions as well as training and performance strategies," said Dr. Susan Harvey, Chief Medical Officer for Hologic's Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division. "We're thrilled to join forces with the WTA to provide elite athletes with this world-class health and performance technology."

The DXA scan will be added to the robust health screenings that the WTA already provides for players, including evaluations with specialists across dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics, internal medicine, nutrition and hydration, and mental health.

WTA athletes will have access to physical exams at the tournament grounds from March 7–10. With support from Hologic, the WTA will now increase its frequency of preventive healthcare screenings to empower the organizations' joint mission of championing women and making their health a top priority.

Kathleen Stroia, WTA SVP Performance Health, stated, "We are excited to welcome the Hologic team and its leading medical technology to the WTA's players health and wellness experience. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve through this innovative partnership. Not only does this elevate the players' immediate physical healthcare, but it also amplifies the greater mission we share for promoting healthy practices and preventive care, which positions us to globally champion women's health."

This is one example of what the two organizations hope to accomplish together – providing broader opportunities for advocacy and building awareness about screenings and early detection.

ACEing Cancer

The Hologic-WTA collaboration also will come to life this week through WTA Charities' ACEing Cancer program. Beginning at the BNP Paribas Open and continuing at all WTA tournaments throughout the season, Hologic will make contributions to WTA Charities' ACEing Cancer program, an initiative designed to raise awareness and proceeds towards the fight against women's cancers. WTA athletes and legends of the game will participate in various ACEing Cancer activities to help raise awareness of the need for early detection, diagnosis, and treatment. The public can join the cause as well. Learn more about ACEing Cancer.

The Hologic-WTA partnership begins at a pivotal moment when health screenings are down for women across the world because of the COVID pandemic. It's more important than ever that women prioritize their health – and one way to do that is through an annual Well Woman visit. To learn more about the Well Woman exam, visit ScreeningsForHer.com.

About the WTA:

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women's professional sports. The WTA is one of the world's most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is annually comprised of around 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 900 million. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Hologic:

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world's first commercial 3D mammography system to fight breast cancer; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses, and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding. The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women's well-being, and Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality care for underserved women.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005070/en/