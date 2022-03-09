Praecipio Consulting Completes Acquisition of 6kites

Praecipio Consulting, a leading IT services and business process management consulting firm, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of 6kites, a leading Atlassian partner with a deep expertise in custom software development and integrated technology solutions. Together, Praecipio Consulting and 6kites will work to deliver process excellence and value-driven outcomes to customers across the globe, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their Atlassian products and drive continuous innovation across a broader vertical market.

"This is an exciting day for Praecipio Consulting," said company CEO, Michael Rapp. "We become stronger with 6kites coming on board. Our combined emphasis on people, culture, brand and alliances across the Atlassian ecosystem gives us the opportunity to make an even greater impact for more customers."

6kites brings a deep expertise in the aerospace and electric vehicle (EV) industries, helping businesses to accelerate innovation while managing compliance in these highly specialized fields. With the addition of 6kites, Praecipio Consulting will be able to build on its leadership in the Atlassian space and deliver greater business value to its existing customers in gaming, biotech, retail and more, while expanding to new and exciting industries.

"We look forward to this exciting new chapter with Praecipio Consulting. 6kites brings transformative technology solutions and award-winning software development to Praecipio Consulting's team, combining with their deep expertise in serving as an enterprise-level strategic advisor. This next phase will deliver even greater business value to our customers and create new growth opportunities for our employees." said Herb Morreale, founder of 6kites.

"We are thrilled to welcome 6kites to the Praecipio Consulting family. As organizations that share values and a strong commitment to customer success, we look forward to joining forces with 6kites as we continue to empower the modern enterprise through leading process frameworks and the Atlassian product suite, amplifying the possibility for greater innovation everywhere," said Christian Lane, founder and Chief Growth Officer of Praecipio Consulting.

"In joining forces, Praecipio Consulting and 6kites are creating an even more powerful offering," said Global Head of Channels at Atlassian, Ko Mistry. "We're excited to see what their partnership will bring to our shared customers – particularly those in cutting-edge verticals including the aerospace and electric vehicle markets – helping them to optimize processes, accelerate innovation and scale success."

"When investing in Praecipio Consulting, our strategy was to join forces with Atlassian Solution Partners and build the dominant Scaled Agile, DevOps, Service Management, and Cloud consulting firm with global reach," said Eric Hinkle, principal at Periscope Equity, an investor in Praecipio Consulting. "The acquisition of 6kites is another step towards this goal, allowing Praecipio Consulting to reach customers in new and growing markets."

ABOUT PRAECIPIO CONSULTING

Praecipio Consulting is a leading business process and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas helping organizations successfully achieve their business transformation goals. Specializing in process frameworks, including Agile, IT Service Management (ITSM), DevOps, and Enterprise Service Management, Praecipio Consulting serves as a strategic partner to industry leaders and organizations of all sizes, optimizing business processes with Atlassian's robust product suite and other category-leading technologies. As an Atlassian Platinum Enterprise Solution Partner, Praecipio Consulting offers integrated business and technology solutions that help clients deliver a delightful customer experience, increase cost savings, and improve business performance. Since establishing an official partnership with Atlassian in 2008, Atlassian has recognized Praecipio Consulting as their Partner of the Year for five of the last six years, including ITSM Partner of the Year in 2018 and Enterprise Services Partner of the Year in 2020.

To learn more, visit www.praecipio.com. Join the Praecipio Consulting community on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

