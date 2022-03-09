At-Bay Appoints Thomas Dekens as First Chief Strategy Officer

Tech veteran joins executive team to fast-track the company's business expansion after milestone year
At-Bay, the cyber insurance provider for the digital age, today announced Thomas Dekens joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer. Dekens' appointment will bolster the executive bench at a time of tremendous growth for the company. In this newly created role, Dekens will be responsible for driving the long-term strategy, scaling operations to support new growth and forging new alliances with businesses within the technology ecosystem.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005328/en/
Thom Dekens, Chief Strategy Officer for specialty cyber insurance provider, At-Bay. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dekens brings 15 years of experience to At-Bay as an operator and advisor at high-growth technology companies. Most recently he was at cybersecurity company Forescout, serving as its Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, where he led corporate and product strategy, and the transformation of the business. Previously, Dekens served as a strategy advisor with Boston Consulting Group and started his career as a cybersecurity practitioner at PwC.
"The biggest business risk today is digital. At-Bay has built an incredible model to help businesses navigate those perils and reduce their risk," said Dekens. "We have an opportunity to double down on this model, and bring even more stability to our customers, our partners, and the entire insurance industry. This includes an opportunity to launch new products and innovations that will help improve the integrity of the entire technology ecosystem."
Earlier this year, the cyber MGA closed a $205 million Series D round that valued the company at $1.35 billion. Recent partnerships with Microsoft and Cloudflare also opened the door to new business opportunities, which Dekens will help the company advance upon.
"At-Bay has helped small businesses reduce cyber risk for more than five years now, and we know from our continued success with lowering our portfolio exposure, that we can help more businesses make better cybersecurity decisions," said Rotem Iram, co-founder and CEO of At-Bay. "With Thom's strong business acumen and technical expertise, At-Bay will be able to better leverage its leadership position to reach deeper into the business and technology community. I look forward to seeing how he will bring our vision to life."
About At-Bay
At-Bay is the cyber insurance provider for the digital age. By combining world-class technology with industry-leading insurance expertise, At-Bay was designed from the ground up to empower businesses to thrive in the digital world. At-Bay is backed by Acrew Capital, Glilot Capital, the HSB fund of Munich Re, Icon Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer, and Qumra Capital. www.at-bay.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005328/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.