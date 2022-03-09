Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners Acquire Full-Service Marriott Hotel in Quincy, Massachusetts

Furthers Paceline's Strategy of Acquiring Unique, Value-Oriented Hospitality Real Estate

Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC ("Paceline"), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that they have acquired a full-service hotel in Quincy, Massachusetts. The Marriott Boston Quincy is set in a highly visible corridor along Route 128 at the intersection of I-93 and Route 3 and is less than 20 minutes from downtown Boston. Paceline acquired the hotel in an off-market transaction from the prior lender. The acquisition will be Paceline's first strategic partnership with BlackPearl Capital, a group with extensive hospitality investing and operator experience.

The Marriott Boston Quincy was developed in 2001 by a prominent Boston area developer and underwent a complete renovation in 2020. The 464-room hotel features over 17,000 square feet of meeting space, including 12,228 square feet of ballroom space. The amenities include a bar and restaurant, spacious lobby, indoor pool, fitness center and a 280-space enclosed parking garage. It is the only full-service hotel within an 8-mile radius, which allows it to host large events and capitalize on the ongoing leisure and business travel recovery underway in the suburban Boston market.

"The Marriott Boston Quincy is our second hospitality acquisition in the greater Boston area, following the Sheraton Boston Needham Hotel and sixth in our portfolio. The hotel is poised to thrive through the post-Covid hospitality recovery as the newest and highest chain scale asset in the submarket," said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline. "We are excited to continue sourcing unique investment opportunities for strong assets in markets with attractive demand fundamentals."

"The acquisition of the Marriott Boston Quincy underscores Paceline's ability to capitalize on unique off-market situations and represents the opportunity to own a best-in-class asset at an attractive basis relative to replacement cost and comparable trades," added Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline. "The opportunity highlights Paceline's flexible investment mandate and leverages Paceline's experience in investing in value-oriented commercial and hospitality real estate."

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across private equity, corporate credit, and real assets. Paceline's senior leadership team members average 24 years of professional experience. Prior to the formation of Paceline, the senior leadership team worked together for approximately 10 years at a global private equity manager and its affiliates. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.

