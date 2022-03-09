Imvax to Present New Data on Tumor-Derived Immunotherapy Platform at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Imvax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, La., from April 8-13, 2022.
At the meeting, Imvax will present data that support the applicability of its platform to solid tumor types beyond glioblastoma. Using murine models of hepatocellular carcinoma and ovarian cancer, Imvax found that treatment with IHV-001 hepatocellular and IOV-001 ovarian immunotherapeutic products led to a significant improvement in survival and reduction in tumor burden of mice treated.
The company will also present analyses of new laboratory data from a Phase 1b clinical study using IGV-001 product candidate in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. That study had previously reported a median progression-free survival of 38.4 months in a subgroup of patients treated with IGV-001, compared with 8.3 months in historical standard-of-care-treated patients (P=0.0008) (Andrews et al., Clin. Canc. Res. 2021). In the new analysis, the company used serum profiling and machine learning classification to identify key cytokines that may be associated with patient outcome.
Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Title: Personalized immunotherapeutic platform with evidence of clinical activity in glioblastoma (IGV-001) protects mice against other lethal solid tumor challenges
Number: 626
Timing: April 10, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT
Presenter: Mark Exley, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Title: Machine learning algorithm identifies key serum cytokines associated with evidence of clinical activity in patients treated with personalized immunotherapeutic platform (IGV-001)
Number: 2782
Timing: April 12, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT
Presenter: Mark Exley, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
About Imvax, Inc.
Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a unique platform technology focused on delivering personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies across a range of solid tumors. Imvax's portfolio includes several programs designed to stimulate a patient's immune system against the entire antigen signature of their tumor. Imvax's most advanced program is IGV-001 for the treatment of glioblastoma. Imvax is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For additional information, please visit www.imvax.com.
