American Express to Open a New Centurion® Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The new lounge, expected to open in 2023, will be the largest in the Centurion Network and the first to feature multiple outdoor spaces

American Express AXP today announced plans to open a new Centurion Lounge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The new lounge, which is expected to open in 2023, will be the largest in the Centurion Network with approximately 26,000 square feet and will feature an array of new amenities.

Eligible Card Members will get an authentic taste of Atlanta through distinctive features, including:

Multiple outdoor areas , including a garden terrace inspired by the city's rich tree canopy and open tarmac views, a first for a Centurion Lounge

influenced by Atlanta's local landscape and culture Locally inspired beverage and dining selections, including a modern bourbon bar, curated by a local chef and Centurion Lounge mixologist, Jim Meehan

"This lounge marks an important milestone for our Card Members as we continue to expand our vast Centurion Network," said Pablo Rivero, Vice President & General Manager, Global Lounge Experiences. "With outdoor spaces, tarmac views and design inspired by Atlanta's natural landscape, we're excited to bring this unique and expansive lounge to one of our Card Members' favorite airports."

Centrally located between domestic and international terminals in Concourse E, the new lounge will be accessible from every terminal through The Plane Train or by walking along the Transportation Mall. The lounge will also host travel essentials that Card Members know and love, such as private telephone rooms, shower suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, private noise-buffering workspaces, and more.

"Hartsfield-Jackson is committed to providing a wonderful customer experience to our passengers," said Airport General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "This new lounge will offer eligible passengers yet another option to enhance their travel experience to and from ATL."

Lounge access continues to be a leading benefit for consumers. In fact, a recent Amex Trendex* survey found that 60% of respondents agreed that they like to get to the airport early so they can enjoy the airport lounge. The Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the latest addition to the growing American Express Centurion Network following its newest locations at London Heathrow (LHR) and New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA). American Express also has plans to open a new lounge at the Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. and is continuing to enhance its existing locations, with expansions in San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SEA) and the newly opened wellness space in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in partnership with leading mental wellness brand Calm.

About Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL) is the world's busiest and most efficient airport. Owned and operated by the City of Atlanta, ATL provides nonstop service to 150 U.S. destinations and 70 international locations in more than 50 countries. ATL was the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in a calendar year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. In response to the current pandemic, Hartsfield-Jackson has pivoted to focus on implementing heightened safety protocols while maintaining efficiency and financial stability. The Airport normally boasts a direct economic impact of $51.5 billion in metro Atlanta and a total direct economic impact of $82 billion across the Southeast. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com.

*Amex Trendex Methodology:

This Amex Trendex online poll was conducted by Morning Consult between February 3-11th, 2022 among a national sample of 2,000 US and 1,000 travelers in Japan, Australia, Mexico, India, UK, and Canada who have a household income of at least $70K and defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. Results from each market's survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

