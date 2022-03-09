Mujin Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Mixed-Case Palletizing Solution, Other Warehouse Robotics Applications at MODEX

Visitors to booth #B1407 will experience Mujin's intelligent robotics solutions featuring robot manufacturers Fanuc, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi and Yaskawa Motoman, alongside autonomous vehicle solutions from MHS and Tompkins Robotics; Mujin-powered solutions work together to showcase the next generation of warehouse automation

At MODEX March 28-31, robotics technology company Mujin will debut mixed-case robotic palletizing with intelligent buffer and re-sequencing capability. This novel application is one of several innovative solutions in Mujin's booth (#B1407) highlighting how its intelligent robotics solutions can perform challenging picking and packing tasks without the need for advanced programming.

Mixed-case palletizing has been difficult, if not impossible, to automate. Traditionally, this labor-intensive operation requires material handlers to store the cases for an order until there are enough cases to build the pallet. Recently, many organizations have begun the process of automating the storage and sequencing of their goods to make human packers more efficient, but such material handling equipment is expensive and has a large footprint. With Mujin-powered palletizers, the robot can buffer and re-sequence cases without the need for upstream material handling equipment. These palletizers eliminate the manual operation and automate without huge operational and infrastructure changes.

"Robots are becoming more intelligent, and new applications such as mixed-case palletizing are now possible," said Ross Diankov, co-founder, Mujin. "With Mujin solutions, all warehouses need to do is send the boxes directly to the robots, and they'll re-sequence them before placing them on the pallet. That's it. The process is significantly easier, more reliable and much less costly."

More Mujin Powered Robots Featured at MODEX

In addition to the mixed-case palletizing application, Mujin will feature other fully automated solutions alongside partners to show the future of the warehouse, including mixed-case depalletizing and piece picking.

With each application, Mujin's flagship product, the MujinController, controls robots from top robotic arm vendors Fanuc, Kawasaki, Mitsubishi and Yaskawa Motoman using advanced sensing and real-time motion planning. The MujinController guides the movement of any robot arm via machine intelligence, a new and advanced category of artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically manages potential downtime scenarios through perception and autonomous decision making without the need for human intervention.

To demonstrate fully automated scenarios, Mujin will showcase autonomous vehicle solutions created by MHS and Tompkins Robotics. Delivering goods to and from the robot cells within a variety of containers shows the versatility and capability of Mujin and its partners to deliver end-to-end solutions.

The MujinController-powered robotic solutions are also deployed in logistics applications in MHS and Universal Robots booths:

MHS (#B7255): MHS presents an end-to-end micro-fulfillment solution, including an autonomous vehicle-based storage and retrieval solution from HAI Robotics and an intelligent robot piece picking solution from Mujin. The overall solution is designed to fully automate the order fulfillment process.

MHS presents an end-to-end micro-fulfillment solution, including an autonomous vehicle-based storage and retrieval solution from HAI Robotics and an intelligent robot piece picking solution from Mujin. The overall solution is designed to fully automate the order fulfillment process. Universal Robots (#B2805): Collaborative robots (cobots) have revolutionized the robotics space within manufacturing and now are beginning to play a key role within the warehouse. Combining such accessibility and ease of deployment with the intelligence of the MujinController gives way to new applications such as collaborative mixed-case depalletizing. Now UR products can manage more variability with perception and real-time decision making.

Diankov to Discuss Intelligent Robots for Micro-Fulfillment and Modern Warehouses

In the show's theaters, directly across from Mujin's booth, Diankov will share insights on how companies can leverage intelligent robotics to optimize their micro-fulfillment operations and what new technologies are empowering the next generation of warehouse automation.

Experience the warehouse of the future with Mujin's intelligent robotic solutions for material handling and logistics in booth #B1407 at the Georgia World Congress Center, March 28-31.

About Mujin

Mujin, a robotics technology company, develops "machine intelligent" robot controllers that are designed as a common platform for industrial and collaborative robots specializing in logistics and other pick-and-place applications. Launched in Tokyo in 2011 with offices in China and operating in the United States at Mujin Corp., Mujin works with many of the world's largest companies to make material handling applications easier to deploy, more accurate and less costly. The company's flagship product, the MujinController, uses machine intelligence technology to give robotic systems real-time decision-making ability that enables truly autonomous, reliable and production-capable robot applications. For more information, visit http://www.mujin-corp.com

Press photos and video:

Watch a video on the MujinController solution here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005252/en/