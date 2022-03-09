Catamaran Bio to Present Preclinical Efficacy Data on Allogeneic Solid Tumor CAR-NK Program at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Catamaran Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that the company will present preclinical efficacy data for its CAT-179 program, an allogeneic solid tumor CAR-NK cell therapy, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 8-13, 2022. CAT-179 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved HER2-targeted CAR-NK cell therapy engineered using Catamaran's TAILWIND platform.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Presentation Title: Allogeneic natural killer cells engineered to express HER2 CAR, interleukin 15 and TGF beta dominant negative receptor effectively control HER2+ tumors
Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1
Session Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36
Abstract Number: 555
The abstract is now available on the AACR conference website.
About Catamaran Bio
Catamaran Bio is developing novel, off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell therapies designed to treat a broad range of cancers, including solid tumors. Our proprietary capabilities enable us to harness the natural cancer-fighting properties of NK cells and enhance and tailor their effectiveness with the power of synthetic biology and innovative non-viral cell engineering. We are using our TAILWIND™ platform, an integrated suite of technologies, to specifically address the end-to-end methods of engineering, processing and manufacturing NK cells and rapidly advance our pipeline of CAR-NK cell therapy programs. Our team combines experienced biopharmaceutical leadership with founding scientists who are pioneers in NK cell biology, engineering, manufacturing and clinical application. Catamaran is backed by leading financial and corporate investors, including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Lightstone Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Astellas Venture Management, and the UMN Discovery Capital investment program. For more information, please visit www.catamaranbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @CatamaranBio on Twitter.
