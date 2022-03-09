Catamaran Bio to Present Preclinical Efficacy Data on Allogeneic Solid Tumor CAR-NK Program at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Catamaran Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that the company will present preclinical efficacy data for its CAT-179 program, an allogeneic solid tumor CAR-NK cell therapy, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 8-13, 2022. CAT-179 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved HER2-targeted CAR-NK cell therapy engineered using Catamaran's TAILWIND platform.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Allogeneic natural killer cells engineered to express HER2 CAR, interleukin 15 and TGF beta dominant negative receptor effectively control HER2+ tumors

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Session Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

Abstract Number: 555

The abstract is now available on the AACR conference website.

