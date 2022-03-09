Strada Services Acquires L&M Electric, Inc.

Strada Services ("Strada"), a leading provider of residential electric, air conditioning, security and smart home installation and maintenance services, today announced its acquisition of L&M Electric, Inc. ("L&M Electric" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential electrical installation services. The acquisition expands Strada's presence across the Southeast region of the U.S. into Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

L&M Electric was founded in 2009 by Roger Lee and John Mezzles, who bring more than 46 years of combined electrical experience to the Company. Focused on the new home construction and renovation markets in the Southeast, L&M Electric provides electrical installation services and repairs in five states through its strong, longstanding relationships with leading national and regional homebuilders, including D.R. Horton. The new partnership with Strada will enable L&M Electric to expand its existing service offering to include air conditioning, security and smart home to current and future customers.

"When I first met the L&M team, I was immediately impressed with the reputation they've earned for exceptional service and the experience that both Roger and John bring to the business," said Joe Strada, CEO of Strada Services. "We are thrilled to welcome L&M to the Strada family as we take a meaningful step forward in our company's growth journey and continue expanding throughout the Southeast."

"For the last 13 years, we have been proud to offer quality workmanship to our construction partners and customers alike," said Roger Lee, Co-Founder of L&M Electric. "We are excited to continue delivering the high-quality service that we have become known for and to have the opportunity to expand into new offerings with the help of Strada Services."

John Mezzles, Co-Founder of L&M Electric, added, "As a founder-led business, it was incredibly important to Roger and me to find a company whose values and company culture aligned with ours. We believe we've found a true partner in Joe and the entire Strada team and look forward to our future serving customers across the Southeast together."

About L&M Electric, Inc.

L&M Electric, Inc. was founded in 2009 by Roger Lee and John Mezzles in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in residential electrical work, L&M serves communities across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee with over 100 employees. Since its founding, L&M Electric's quality work has been recognized by D.R. Horton (for builders) and HomeAdvisor (for working directly with homeowners).

About Strada Services

Strada Services was founded by Joe Strada. The Company is in the "peace of mind" business, offering expert electric, air conditioning, security and smart home installation services for home and business solutions, leveraging its experience to deliver professional and responsive service with uncompromising reliability, respect, and value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005282/en/