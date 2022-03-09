Strada Services Acquires L&M Electric, Inc.

Strada Services ("Strada"), a leading provider of residential electric, air conditioning, security and smart home installation and maintenance services, today announced its acquisition of L&M Electric, Inc. ("L&M Electric" or the "Company"), a leading provider of residential electrical installation services. The acquisition expands Strada's presence across the Southeast region of the U.S. into Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
L&M Electric was founded in 2009 by Roger Lee and John Mezzles, who bring more than 46 years of combined electrical experience to the Company. Focused on the new home construction and renovation markets in the Southeast, L&M Electric provides electrical installation services and repairs in five states through its strong, longstanding relationships with leading national and regional homebuilders, including D.R. Horton. The new partnership with Strada will enable L&M Electric to expand its existing service offering to include air conditioning, security and smart home to current and future customers.
"When I first met the L&M team, I was immediately impressed with the reputation they've earned for exceptional service and the experience that both Roger and John bring to the business," said Joe Strada, CEO of Strada Services. "We are thrilled to welcome L&M to the Strada family as we take a meaningful step forward in our company's growth journey and continue expanding throughout the Southeast."
"For the last 13 years, we have been proud to offer quality workmanship to our construction partners and customers alike," said Roger Lee, Co-Founder of L&M Electric. "We are excited to continue delivering the high-quality service that we have become known for and to have the opportunity to expand into new offerings with the help of Strada Services."
John Mezzles, Co-Founder of L&M Electric, added, "As a founder-led business, it was incredibly important to Roger and me to find a company whose values and company culture aligned with ours. We believe we've found a true partner in Joe and the entire Strada team and look forward to our future serving customers across the Southeast together."
About L&M Electric, Inc.
L&M Electric, Inc. was founded in 2009 by Roger Lee and John Mezzles in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in residential electrical work, L&M serves communities across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee with over 100 employees. Since its founding, L&M Electric's quality work has been recognized by D.R. Horton (for builders) and HomeAdvisor (for working directly with homeowners).
About Strada Services
Strada Services was founded by Joe Strada. The Company is in the "peace of mind" business, offering expert electric, air conditioning, security and smart home installation services for home and business solutions, leveraging its experience to deliver professional and responsive service with uncompromising reliability, respect, and value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005282/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.