Cortexyme Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential Therapeutic Benefits of Atuzaginstat for the Treatment of High-Risk Oral Potentially Malignant Disorders

First-in-class lysine gingipain inhibitor, atuzaginstat, has the potential to reduce the malignant progression of oral potentially malignant disorders (OPMD)

In vitro study results demonstrate that PD-L1 is induced by P. gingivalis and can be blocked by atuzaginstat

Atuzaginstat ready to begin a Phase 2 trial for expansion into high-risk OPMD indication; IND submission expected in the first half of 2022

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases, today provided an update on both proprietary preclinical research and peer-reviewed publications supporting the potential of atuzaginstat (COR388) to treat patients with high-risk oral potentially malignant disorders (OPMDs), including oral/head and neck squamous cell cancer (O/HNSCC), high-risk oral pre-malignant dysplasia (PmD), proliferative verrucous leukoplakia (PVL), and carcinoma-in-situ (CIS).

"The infectious bacterium P. gingivalis and its secreted virulence factor proteases, gingipains, may promote the progression of high-risk oral potentially malignant disorders to oral/head and neck cancer and are associated with reduced overall survival rates in O/HNSCC," said Chris Lowe, Cortexyme's interim chief executive officer. "Based upon the mechanism of action and non-clinical evidence demonstrating the benefits of atuzaginstat in reducing P. gingivalis-driven tumor growth and pathway activation, as well as PD-L1 expression, Cortexyme sees an opportunity to apply our expertise in gingipain inhibition where P. gingivalis infection plays a central role in disease progression. We look forward to strategically advancing the development of atuzaginstat for the potential treatment of high-risk OPMDs through both internal and external development opportunities."

Cortexyme is finalizing a Phase 2 trial design for its lysine gingipain inhibitor, atuzaginstat (COR388), as a potential new indication to prevent the development of O/HNSCC. The company has completed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug application) meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and plans to submit an IND to the Division of Oncology 2 in the first half of 2022.

A Role for P. gingivalis in OMPDs

The evidence supporting the development of a gingipain inhibitor for the potential treatment of OMPDs includes the following peer-reviewed publications and proprietary preclinical research:

P. gingivalis implicated in tumor growth: Published research shows that unresolved P. gingivalis infections can lead to tumorigenesis (Geng, et al., 2017; Perera, et al., 2016) and that there is a significant association between oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) and P. gingivalis infection (Katz, et al., 2011).

P. gingivalis associated with decreased overall survival: P. gingivalis in human OSCC is associated with a significant decrease in overall survival (Wen, et al., 2020). The presence of P. gingivalis gingipains (Kgp) is also associated with significantly decreased overall survival in esophageal cancer (Gao, et al., 2016).

P. gingivalis induces immune evasion mechanism: Published research indicates that PD-L1 is highly expressed in human oral pre-malignant dysplasia progressing to cancer (Dave, et al. 2020) where the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway negatively regulates tumor immune recognition. PD-L1 is induced on tumor cells, but also tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and dendritic cells, blocking tumor immune surveillance. P. gingivalis infection induces PD-L1 expression, which may facilitate immune evasion of infected cells. Cortexyme in vitro studies have demonstrated that PD-L1 induced by P. gingivalis can be blocked by atuzaginstat.

P. gingivalis promotes oral dysplasia malignant transformation: P. gingivalis is associated with multiple tumorigenic pathways, including activation of the β-catenin pathway (Reyes, et al. 2020), which is associated with increased progression of PmD, providing further biological rationale for the use of atuzaginstat in PmD.

P. gingivalis is present in nearly all human high-risk OPMDs: Cortexyme has demonstrated that the target of atuzaginstat, gingipain, is present in nearly all human high-risk OPMDs in a large human histopathologic IHC study, which underscores atuzaginstat's potential to fundamentally interrupt the disease process.

Merrill Biel, MD, PhD, Cortexyme's oncology advisory board chair and a leading expert in O/HNSCC and adjunct professor of Otolaryngology at the University of Minnesota, commented, "Nearly all cases of O/HNSCC are preceded by asymptomatic high-risk OPMDs. At the present time, there are no FDA-approved treatments for high-risk OPMDs. Present treatment consists of clinical observation or surgical resection. Both are associated with high rates of recurrence and surgery can involve significant morbidity, including difficulty speaking, swallowing, and chewing. There is an urgent need for an effective, targeted, non-invasive modality for treating P. gingivalis-positive, high-risk OPMD lesions that will reduce the incidence of malignant transformation of OPMDs to invasive oral squamous cell carcinoma without the limiting side effects associated with surgery. I am excited and encouraged by the growing evidence that supports the potential of atuzaginstat for the treatment of P. gingivalis-positive, high-risk OPMDs. In addition, for the first time there is the possibility for a medical treatment to reduce the incidence of O/HNSCC."

