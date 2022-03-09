Boundless Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced plans to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, held in New Orleans and virtually from April 8-13, 2022. The in-person poster presentation reveals a novel association between ecDNA bearing tumors and high replication stress, presenting a potential therapeutic strategy for ecDNA-enabled oncogene amplified cancers.
Presentation details:
Title: Replication stress and the inability to repair damaged DNA, the potential "Achilles' heel" of ecDNA+ tumor cells
Session Title: Genomic Instability 2
Abstract Number: 1520
Date and Time: April 11, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Location: Poster Section 5
About ecDNA
Extrachromosomal DNA ("ecDNA") are circular units of nuclear DNA found within cancer cells, and which contain highly transcriptionally active genes, including oncogenes, but are physically distinct from chromosomes and lack centromeres. ecDNA replicate within cancer cells and, due to their lack of centromeres, can be asymmetrically passed to daughter cells during cell division, leading to focal gene amplification and copy number heterogeneity in cancer. By leveraging the plasticity afforded by ecDNA, cancer cells have the ability to increase or decrease copy number of select oncogenes located on ecDNA to enable survival under selective pressures, including targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, or radiation, thereby making ecDNA one of cancer cells' primary mechanisms of growth, recurrence, and treatment resistance. ecDNA are not found in healthy cells but are present in many solid tumor cancers. They are a key driver of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat cancers, specifically those characterized by high copy number amplification of oncogenes.
About Boundless Bio
Boundless Bio is a next-generation precision oncology company interrogating a novel area of cancer biology, extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), to deliver transformative therapies to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.
For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005327/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.