Zoetis Named One of Most Innovative Companies in 2022 by Fast Company

Recognized for Purpose-driven Innovation in Donating COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals to Zoos

Zoetis has been named to Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking eighth in the corporate social responsibility category. Zoetis is the only stand-alone animal health company to be included on this year's list which honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

The recognition is based on Zoetis' discovery, development and donation of more than 11,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed uniquely for animals, to more than 70 zoos, as well as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions and government organizations, located across the United States in 2021. The vaccines helped protect great apes, lions, tigers, bears and other animals known to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The vaccine deployment followed Zoetis' response in January 2021 to a request from the San Diego Zoo following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The zoos' use of the vaccine has been authorized on a case by case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the appropriate state veterinarians. Zoetis has since committed to donating more than 16,000 additional doses of its vaccine to additional zoos and sanctuaries in the U.S. and other countries.

"We believe healthier animals help create a healthier world, and we are committed to using our expertise in animal health to help solve sustainability challenges facing animals and people," said Robert J. Polzer, PhD, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. "The COVID-19 pandemic not only highlighted the important connection between animal health and human health, but it also demonstrated the need to be ready with solutions that can help prevent, detect and treat disease in human and animal health as part of a One Health approach."

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), 75% of emerging infectious diseases have an animal origin. With that in mind, one of the company's goals within its Driven to Care long-term sustainability initiative is to combat diseases that pose the greatest risk to animals and humans. Through its Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases (CTED), Zoetis has developed vaccines for high-impact emerging diseases around the world, including Avian Influenza, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus, Schmallenberg Virus, Hendra Virus and Canine Influenza. The Center continues to work on vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever. Through the CTED, Zoetis is monitoring approximately 200 diseases identified by the WHO as zoonotic, including Avian Influenza, Rabies, Lyme disease, West Nile Virus and SARS-CoV-2.

"As we live our purpose at Zoetis to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals, we are committed to helping create a healthier future for our communities, animals and the planet we share," said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Communications and Chief Sustainability Officer at Zoetis. "We have a long history of supporting zoo veterinarians and the animals in their care, and we are proud that our scientists' vaccine is helping zoo veterinarians protect their animals from COVID-19."

In other recognitions of its progress on sustainability, Zoetis was named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 and was included in Investor's Business Daily's 100 Best ESG Companies. In 2021, the company announced its Driven to Care long-term sustainability strategy and goals followed by its first Sustainability Report. Zoetis will continue to share updates on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care goals, and report annually.

About Zoetis

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: business plans or prospects; ESG commitments, goals and aspirations; R&D commitments; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

