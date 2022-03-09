FREE ASCO Power Technologies Webinar on Manual Switches, Docking Stations, and Engine Start Circuits

The free, one-hour, online event will address key topics on manual switches, quick connect panels, and engine start circuits.

Participants will learn about controls, operations, and applications.

Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH Credit/0.1 CEU Credit.

As part of its Learning Series Webinar, ASCO Power Technologies is hosting a webinar on March 23 exploring manual transfer switches, quick connect panels, and engine start circuits in critical power systems. Sixty minutes in length, ASCO Learning Series: Fundamentals of Manual Switches, Docking Stations, and Engine Start Circuits is a FREE live webinar for power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

By participating in the event, attendees will be able to:

Understand how standby systems are defined

Understand requirements for connecting temporary power

Describe key features of quick connect panels

Describe the design and function of Manual Transfer Switches

Understand how to monitor Engine Starting Circuits to avoid outages

The webinar will conclude with a question and answer session when the panelist will answer questions about backup power technologies, regulations, and applications. Attendees will earn 1.0 PDH Credit or 0.1 CEU Credit.

About the Speakers

Dan Fischer – System & Architecture Engineering, ASCO Power Technologies

Dan started his career at ASCO in 2013 as an Application Engineer supporting our outside sales organization. He held a position as Senior Field Sales Engineer and now serves as the Regional Systems Architect. He has managed major accounts and worked as a trusted advisor to consulting engineers.

Victor Bonachea – Expert Product Owner, ASCO Power Technologies

Victor has 10 years with ASCO, where he began as an Applications Engineer quoting, supporting, and implementing transfer switch solutions with customers and sales teams across the world. His experience focuses on applications and architectures for power systems, their equipment controls, and their monitoring systems. His accomplishments include work on several patents.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on March 23, 2022. All interested professionals can register for this free event here.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO's Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005595/en/