Payfare to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company")PAY will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available ahead of time on the Company's website at https://corp.payfare.com/investors/. Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.
To access the conference call, please dial (438) 803-0546 or (888) 440-2009. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.
An archived recording of the conference call will be available until April 1, 2022. To listen to the recording, call 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 and enter passcode 2151054.
About Payfare
Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005284/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.