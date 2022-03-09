Avaya to Showcase Healthcare Solutions That Deliver Superior Patient and Provider Experiences at HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition

Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform Demonstrations with Digital Communications, Privacy, and Security Solution Partners

Avaya AVYA, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it has partnered with digital communications, privacy, and security solution experts from Ascom, Journey, and SpinSci for demonstrations on the Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform curated for healthcare professionals during the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition March 14-18.

Digital transformation has become non-negotiable as healthcare organizations work to keep up with the rapid pace of change occurring today. By connecting people, resources, data, and solutions, organizations can optimize operations and reduce risk while increasing operational efficiency and profitability. When it comes to the digital transformation of a healthcare system, it is important to have a flexible and secure digital communications solution.

Join Avaya and its partners at HIMSS22 for on-site demonstrations Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. ET - 6:00 p.m. ET and on Thursday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m. ET - 4:00 p.m. ET. Ascom, a global provider of workflow solutions with a vision to close digital information gaps; Journey, a digital security provider making it simple for businesses to build trusted relationships with its customers; and SpinSci, which delivers dynamic healthcare workflows such as scheduling, billing, pharmacy refill, and triage that are driven based on a real-time data feed from the EHRs (Electronic Health Record); are working with Avaya to demonstrate the following at booth #3841:

Escalating a patient engagement from chat or SME (subject matter expert) to a voice call with an agent and then to a video consultation with a clinician

Creating a virtual agent experience for patient self-service leveraging Google CC AI (Contact Center Artificial Intelligence) for chat, SMS, voice, and social media channels

Symptom triage and AI-driven call routing

Connecting with remote patients and monitoring IoT (Internet of Things) devices with proactive, AI-driven outreach

Creating secure, zero-knowledge authentication experiences for patients and agents for payment collection

EHR integrated agent desktop with patient dashboard and quick action buttons for healthcare workflow

Voice calling with intelligent AI noise removal

"Personalized healthcare experiences rely on excellent communications and healthcare organizations need to evolve with increased adoption of digital and virtual engagements to connect with patients on their terms," said Jim Rogers, RN, Senior Director of Healthcare Practice, Avaya. "With the growth in digital patient engagement, challenges associated with identity management, authenticating users and patients, securing data, and maintaining privacy are only going to increase. Avaya OneCloud healthcare solutions with the help our partners enable a total experience for healthcare administrators, practitioners, and patients, alike, through simplified, more secure, and private engagements, ultimately creating composable experiences."

Additionally, Avaya is enabling even more connected healthcare solutions through the Avaya OneCloud Experience Platform including:

Flexible and Fast Pandemic Management Solutions – Enabling vaccine administration, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, information access, and more.

– Enabling vaccine administration, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, information access, and more. Improve Patient Communication – Customers can help their care team members communicate seamlessly so they are more accessible—to each other and to patients. Avaya solutions help businesses be ready anytime, anywhere to collaborate about care, provide patient support, and respond to emergencies by integrating communications into workflows, keeping electronic health records up to date and proactively check in with patients.

– Customers can help their care team members communicate seamlessly so they are more accessible—to each other and to patients. Avaya solutions help businesses be ready anytime, anywhere to collaborate about care, provide patient support, and respond to emergencies by integrating communications into workflows, keeping electronic health records up to date and proactively check in with patients. Create a Better Patient Experience – Allow patients to connect and support them through multiple inbound and outbound communication channels. Streamline behind-the-scenes systems that keep up with data and information through digital scheduling, referrals, transfers, automatic patient reminders, and improve revenue cycle inquiries.

– Allow patients to connect and support them through multiple inbound and outbound communication channels. Streamline behind-the-scenes systems that keep up with data and information through digital scheduling, referrals, transfers, automatic patient reminders, and improve revenue cycle inquiries. Personalize & Coordinate Care Plans – Provide remote access to specialists and care teams to give patients in any location the most appropriate, convenient, and cost-effective care by using telehealth video and proactive outreach.

– Provide remote access to specialists and care teams to give patients in any location the most appropriate, convenient, and cost-effective care by using telehealth video and proactive outreach. Take Great Care of Your Care Teams – Replace outdated, manual processes with streamlined, automated workflows that leverage automated communications tools. Customers can ensure that communications are closed loop and include each care team's entire circle of contacts so team members can focus more on delivering care—and less on delays and rework.

Reserve time with Avaya at HIMSS 2022 by contacting avayaevents@avaya.com to discover a more connected healthcare experience for your business.

Additional Resources

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005141/en/