Clinical Data on Lumicell's Direct Visualization System to Be Presented at International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care

Results of feasibility study to be highlighted in podium presentation

Industry-sponsored symposium to spotlight methods for intraoperative detection of positive margins in breast conserving surgery

Lumicell, Inc., a privately held company focused on innovative fluorescence-guided imaging technologies for cancer surgery, today announced that clinical data from a 234-patient, multi-center feasibility study of the Lumicell Direct Visualization System (DVS) will be presented at the Society of Surgical Oncology's International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care (SSO2022). The system will also be featured in an industry-sponsored symposium at the conference, which is taking place March 9-12 in Dallas.

The investigational Lumicell DVS is a novel solution designed to enable real-time assessment of the breast cavity, illuminating cancerous tissue that may have otherwise been left behind during the initial lumpectomy. The Lumicell DVS features the proprietary LUMISIGHT optical imaging agent, hand-held imaging probe and patient calibrated software.

"The Lumicell DVS is the first technology to image inside the breast surgical cavity vs. the removed tissue, and we are excited that the data being presented at this meeting will highlight the meaningful benefits it can offer surgeons and their patients," said Kevin Hershberger, president and chief executive officer of Lumicell. "We look forward to completing the FDA filing for approval later this year, as well as sharing data from our pivotal INSITE Breast Cancer Trial in a peer-reviewed forum."

Podium Presentation

Dr. Eun-Sil Shelley Hwang of Duke Cancer Institute and Duke University Health System will present results of the feasibility study evaluating the safety and initial efficacy of the investigational Lumicell DVS in identifying residual cancer in the tumor bed of patients undergoing breast conserving surgery (BCS) on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Abstract #20.

Industry Sponsored Symposium

Dr. Kelly Hunt of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will discuss methods for intraoperative detection of positive margins in breast conserving surgery in a company-sponsored symposium on Friday, March 11 at 2 p.m. CT.

Live demonstrations of the system will be available at the Lumicell booth in the Breast Cancer Hub.

For more information, visit the Lumicell SSO2022 website.

About Lumicell DVS Clinical Studies

The prospective single arm feasibility study completed enrollment in late 2019 and included 234 patients newly diagnosed with invasive or intraductal cancer undergoing BCS at 16 U.S. sites; the results will be submitted for publication to a peer-review journal. This study preceded the company's pivotal INSITE (Investigation of Novel Surgical Imaging for Tumor Excision) Breast Cancer Trial (NCT03686215) that completed enrollment in late 2021 with 406 adult patients across 14 sites, and the NCI-funded feasibility study (NCT04440982) that was initiated in fall 2020 to evaluate for the first time use of the Lumicell System in patients undergoing neoadjuvant therapy. Results of the INSITE Trial will be submitted for presentation and publication, as well as included in the company's Premarket Approval and New Drug Application submissions to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration later this year.

The Lumicell DVS is a new combination product, and its components, including the new drug LUMISIGHT, are limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use only. The Lumicell DVS is not commercially available.

About Breast Cancer Surgery

More than 280,000 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer or ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) each year in the U.S., leading to approximately 43,000 deaths annually.1,2 The majority of patients receive breast-conserving surgery as a critical first treatment step, with the goal of removing all cancer cells and leaving behind only healthy tissue. However, surgeons do not currently have the necessary tools to determine if all cancer has been removed during the initial surgery. Patients typically wait several days after surgery to learn if all cancer has been resected. Unfortunately, in as many as 20-40% of cases, cancer cells are found at the margins of the removed tissue, suggesting that residual cancer cells may remain and requiring patients to undergo a second invasive surgery to remove it.

About Lumicell, Inc.

Lumicell is a privately held company focused on innovative fluorescence-guided technologies for cancer surgery with the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The company's first product is the Lumicell Direct Visualization System, designed to illuminate cancerous tissue within the breast cavity during the initial lumpectomy, potentially reducing repeat surgeries. Lumicell's proprietary, pan-oncologic optical imaging agent is also being explored across a wide variety of solid tumor indications. The company aims to enhance the standard of care treatment by guiding the resection of additional cancer that may have otherwise been left behind. For more information, please visit www.lumicell.com.

