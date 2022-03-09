Bluebird Network Commits to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040

Bluebird Network updates its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Roadmap to develop a more structured and dynamic sustainability program
Bluebird Network, a colocation data center and communications infrastructure provider, announces its commitment to reduce the company's carbon footprint. Earlier this year, Bluebird finalized its ESG roadmap developing a more structured and dynamic sustainability program, achieving its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2040.
In order to accomplish net-zero carbon emissions, Bluebird determined the greenhouse gas (GHG) generated by its facilities and will be revamping its existing sustainability initiatives. The company plans to reduce its GHG emissions across all activities as much as possible. An example is implementing sustainable purchasing alternatives and vendor relationships to reduce Bluebird's total carbon footprint, up and down the supply chain. Additional examples of sustainable solutions include:
- Created a Used Electronic Purchasing program
- Created an Electronic Recycling, Reuse, Refurbish program
- Purchased dynamic fuel model vehicles to replace older models
- Established closed-loop water systems within data centers
- Adoption of LED lighting technologies at data center facilities
- Creation of hot air return plenums at data center facilities to improve cooling efficiencies
Bluebird's net-zero initiative sets the direction and serves to support its employees, customers, partners, and communities across the Midwest, in taking responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint as well. In addition to offering high-quality products and services, Bluebird assists customers and partners in achieving their own sustainability goals.
"As a communications infrastructure provider and colocation data center operator, we're assuming our responsibility and taking action to reduce our carbon footprint," says Elliott Gillespie, VP of Operations at Bluebird Network. "We have always prioritized energy efficiency, but now we are taking a step further to ensure we're doing our part to protect the environment and help our customers and partners do the same."
Bluebird believes it is important to go beyond the benefits of traditional environmental stewardship and commits to taking a more holistic approach embedding key social goals within the business. The company will continue its energy audits and commissioning on facilities to determine Energy Conservation Measures (ECMs) and will support improvement in energy efficiency measures that ultimately reduce GHG emissions. Bluebird Network commits to remaining transparent and dedicated to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 and the company's ESG initiatives overall.
For more information about Bluebird Network, please visit: https://bluebirdnetwork.com/
About Bluebird Network
Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 10,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 82,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 151 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005125/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.