Lime and Aspiration Partner to Mobilize Riders on Sustainability By Supporting Tree Planting with Every Ride

The two companies will collaborate to give riders the option to round up the cost of their ride to the nearest dollar to plant trees. Aspiration will also offer its members free LimePrime access, eliminating unlock fees for Lime rides.

Aspiration, the "sustainability as a service" platform for consumers and enterprises, and Lime, the world's largest shared electric vehicle company, have joined forces on a new partnership revealed today that will deliver simple, automated climate action for both companies' customers. With this historic partnership in mobility and sustainability, Lime riders worldwide will have the opportunity to further contribute to decarbonization by funding the planting of a tree for each ride through Aspiration's reforestation initiative, while Aspiration members will be incentivized to choose a greener mode of transport with free access to LimePrime for up to 12 months.

Today, most people want to take action to fight the climate crisis, but can feel overwhelmed and don't know where to begin. Lime's carbon neutral mobility services and Aspiration's fossil fuel free financial options are two of the simplest and most readily available options to begin making daily changes to minimize climate impacts. With Lime's emissions-free fleet, riders can breathe easier knowing their rides are powered by 100% carbon-free electricity and are contributing to cleaner air, safer streets, and more sustainable cities. And with Aspiration's suite of sustainability focused financial offerings, Americans can divest their deposits from fossil fuels and turn every transaction into a moment of climate change-fighting action.

Now, these two leading sustainability-focused brands are joining forces to offer a new way for their users to easily make an even bigger impact. Beginning in March, an expansion of the LimeHero program will give Lime riders in cities around the world the option to support tree plantings with every ride by rounding up the payment to the nearest dollar. This will help further offset each rider's personal carbon footprint and combat the world's rising CO2 emissions. With the transportation sector contributing 25%1 of global emissions, the world's largest individual source, choosing to ride a Lime instead of taking an equivalent car trip already makes a big impact, and support for planting trees extends it even further.

In addition, Aspiration cardholders will receive a new LimePrime promotional benefit, giving them free access to the monthly membership subscription – normally around $5.99/month – that waives the unlock fee on every Lime e-bike or e-scooter ride. Aspiration Spend & Save debit card members are eligible for three free months of LimePrime and Aspiration Zero credit card members are eligible for 12 months of free access.

"We're thrilled to work with a mobility innovator like Lime, a company that shares Aspiration's vision to bring its customers accessible and positive environmental impact that they can easily integrate into their daily lives," said Aspiration Chief Business Development Officer Tate Mill. "Aspiration and Lime are coming together to empower cardholders and riders to make meaningful sustainable impact on an everyday basis. Together, we are showing the world what mobilization of climate action looks like at scale."

"Lime and Aspiration share a value of reducing carbon emissions globally, so we're excited to work with them and help our riders make a positive impact towards a healthier planet." said Sara Lannin, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Lime. "This partnership also signifies the need for companies to collaborate and offer creative solutions in which we can help customers make simple, tangible changes as we fight the climate crisis. We're excited that working with Aspiration will bring us closer to our mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free."

In the past year alone, Aspiration customers and business partners have funded the planting of over 49 million trees, planting more trees than there are in New York's Central Park every day. And to-date, Aspiration members have offset more than 2.6 billion transportation miles.

Lime leads its industry in setting the most ambitious carbon goal to date. In 2020, Lime committed to a science-based carbon target tied to the Paris Climate Accord and the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Lime's target was validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative in 2021 and Lime must report its progress each year to the organization. The company also set a 2030 net zero goal, which incorporates the company's entire carbon impact, including its supply chain, and cannot be mitigated using carbon offsets.

Lime has already begun to work toward this ambitious decarbonization goal with the rollout of its Gen4 e-bikes and e-scooters, which share a swappable battery that make its operations more sustainable. Lime powers its global fleet on 100% renewable energy and continues to add new local renewable energy partners in cities around the world to directly power its warehouses and fleet, and has started to swap its old operations vans with electric vans and e-cargo bikes.

For more information on the partnership and how to sign up for the promotional offer, please visit www.aspiration.com/lime.

Aspiration recently entered into a merger agreement with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. IPVF, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, which, upon closing, will result in Aspiration becoming a listed company as a Public Benefit Corporation, building on Aspiration's existing commitments to generate social and public good and operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.

About Aspiration Partners, Inc.

Aspiration is a leading platform to help people and enterprises put automated sustainable impact into their hands and integrate it into their daily lives. Aspiration has earned the trust of its more than 6 million members by helping them spend, save, shop, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. For more information, visit Aspiration.com or Aspiration.com/business.

The Aspiration Spend & Save Account is a cash management account offered by Aspiration Financial, LLC. The Aspiration Zero Mastercard® is issued by Beneficial State Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Beneficial State Bank, Member FDIC © 2021.\ Aspiration is unaffiliated with Lime.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., led by Chairman & CEO Ahmed Fattouh, President Nicholaos Krenteras, and Vice Chairman Sunil Kappagoda, is a blank check company whose business purpose is to affect a business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or fintech sectors. InterPrivate III's Board of Directors includes globally recognized financial services leaders including: former BankOneChairman, John McCoy; former Lucent and Verifone Chairman, Rich McGinn; Pine Brook founder and former Warburg Pincus Vice Chairman, Howard Newman; and fintech investor Gordy Holterman.

About Lime

Lime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. As the world's leading provider of shared electric vehicles, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes and scooters to serve any trip under five miles. One of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021, Lime has powered more than 250 million rides in more than 200 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me

