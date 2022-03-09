Palleon Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on Lead Program E-602 and Novel Bifunctional PD-L1-Targeted Sialidase at AACR Annual Meeting

Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a company pioneering the field of glyco-immunology to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La., from April 8-13, 2022.

Palleon will present an assessment of the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of E-602, the company's first-in-class immuno-oncology drug candidate, in non-human primates. Those studies found that E-602 exhibits sustained, dose-dependent pharmacodynamic effects on desialylation of immune cells and a wide safety margin.

Additionally, Palleon will present data on the company's novel bifunctional PD-L1-targeted sialidase. Studies performed in a transgenic mouse model of colon cancer expressing PD-L1 found that the bifunctional PD-L1-targeted sialidase exhibited enhanced efficacy compared to E-602 and to an anti-PD-L1 antibody, as well as dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and modulation of immune cell infiltration.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Assessment of the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of a first-in-class cancer drug candidate E-602, a sialoglycan degrader, in non-human primates

Number: LB203

Timing: April 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

Title: Development of PD-L1-targeted sialidase as a novel cancer immunotherapeutic approach

Number: LB221

Timing: April 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Palleon Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotechnology company developing drugs that harness glyco-immunology to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary platforms overcome scientific hurdles in the glycobiology field to create novel therapeutics for devastating diseases characterized by immune system dysfunction. Palleon's lead program in oncology, E-602, is an enzymatic degrader of immunosuppressive sialoglycans on tumors and immune cells which is now being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study (NCT05259696). www.palleonpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005121/en/