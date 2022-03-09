University of Phoenix Leadership Presents at SXSW EDU Conference

Chief operating officer Raghu Krishnaiah presentation will highlight meeting needs of nontraditional students
University of Phoenix leadership Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer, will join the proceedings of SXSW EDU Conference & Festival taking place March 7-11, 2022, in Austin, TX. Krishnaiah will be presenting March 9 on "The Unique Needs of Nontraditional Students."
SXSW EDU is a four-day annual event intended to foster innovation and learning within the education industry and offering compelling sessions, in-depth workshops, engaging learning experiences, mentorship, film screenings, future-focused competitions, an exposition, networking opportunities, and more.
"University of Phoenix has been serving a diverse body of nontraditional students and working adult learners since its formation over 45 years ago," states Krishnaiah. "We understand their unique needs and how important it is to meet them where they are in their life and in their career path. I look forward to sharing how we are able to best serve diverse adult learners, today's workers."
Krishnaiah's presentation will touch on how the pandemic's uneven effect on working adults impacted University of Phoenix's diverse student base; how the University identified the needs of these students, including social capital, to better serve and support their unique requirements with new resources that focus on career and educational support; and why these types of resources are important and will persist in the educational and employment landscape.
Krishnaiah's presentation will be part of the Work Imagined conference track. This is the first time University of Phoenix has contributed to the SXSW EDU conference schedule.
Learn more about the SXSW EDU conference and festival here.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
