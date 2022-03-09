Generational Equity Advises Envirodyne Laboratories in its Sale to TXE Capital

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its Envirodyne Laboratories Inc. to a TXE Capital. The acquisition closed December 31, 2021.
Located in Houston, Texas, Envirodyne Laboratories, Inc. (ELI), is a Full Service NELAP Accredited Environmental Analytical Testing Laboratory. The Company has been performing Environmental Testing, for over 30 years. ELI's employees have over 48 years of experience in the environmental industry.
The Company's services include methodologies for Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP), ICP-MS (Metals), Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometer (GC/MS - Organics), Ion Chromatograph (IC), Microbiology, Wet Chemistry and more.
Additional Services and Capabilities, include: Sample Collection, Pretreatment Program Monitoring, Industrial Waste Discharges, Environmental Regulatory Programs, e.g. National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) (Wastewater Treatment Plants) monitoring, Water Analysis, Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), Drinking Water Bacteriological Testing Program, Water Quality Parameters (WQP), Storm Water Monitoring, Technically Based Local Limits (TBLL), Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP), Solids and Sludge Management Testing, Soil Analysis, and other related services.
TXE Capital, (TXE) located in Houston, Texas, was founded in 2013 and focuses on buying and operating industrial small-cap businesses in the laboratory, testing, and inspection sectors. TXE's competitive advantage is rooted in its partners deep operating knowledge in this niche space and through its high touch sourcing methods.
Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A - Central Region, Michael Goss and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Gary Milleson, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with ELI.
"It was truly a pleasure working with the owners of ELI, Tanny Busby and Laura Bonjonia to bring their business to a successful close. We were able to work through a couple of challenges strictly because of how strongly our client and the buyer wanted the transaction to work," said Milleson.
About Generational Equity
Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.
With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.
The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005106/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
