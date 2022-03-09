CircleCI Acquires Ponicode, Adding AI-powered Testing to Their CI/CD Offering to Ease Daily Life for Software Developers

The move expands the leading CI/CD provider's global footprint and product capabilities to better support engineering teams as companies increasingly rely on software development

CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced the acquisition of Ponicode, an innovative AI-powered testing platform. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

CircleCI has been at the forefront of software development since 2011, offering a world-class CI/CD platform to improve developer productivity and increase business outcomes for thousands of customers across the globe.

Ponicode is a Paris-based startup offering AI-powered testing capabilities, allowing software developers and engineering teams to build defect-free software at scale and with less hassle.

Combining Ponicode's advanced testing capabilities with CircleCI's robust CI/CD platform will be transformative for software engineering teams as tasks continue to "shift left," a growing trend enabling increased software quality and velocity.

According to a 2019 survey from Tidelift and The New Stack, the daily work for a developer is filled with obstacles and inefficiencies, primarily related to everything other than writing code. This problem has only increased for developers, as more organizations look to move work closer to the design and development phase earlier in the process.

"Ponicode's team of data scientists and software engineers have developed an AI engine to spare software engineers from performing tedious tasks while simultaneously improving technical debt management. Their focus in AI will better help our customers surface intelligence and automation directly to their workflows," said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI. "The acquisition of Ponicode also opens the ability for CircleCI to hire in France, giving us access to unparalleled talent in the French technology ecosystem."

As the two companies integrate their offerings, customers will have access to the existing Ponicode IP within CircleCI's robust CI/CD platform. The combined teams of Ponicode and CircleCI have defined and agreed on a joint roadmap and vision to deliver a series of products in the coming months that intend to:

Enhance customers' understanding of their code. The power of Ponicode's proprietary AI engine and CircleCI's CI/CD platform will provide developers tools and solutions to write better code, test it, debug it, and resolve issues, based on deep understanding of their code, the ecosystem, and their application running in production.

Increase software quality, speed, and productivity. Advanced features like test scoring, advanced insights, and automatic code analysis for issue discovery and resolution will find errors or bugs as early in the process as possible to avoid issues later.

"The daily work for a developer is filled with obstacles that keep them from writing code, such as creating tests, debugging issues, responding to production issues, and so on. These problems continue to increase for developers as more and more organizations look to ‘shift left.' We're confident that the power of Ponicode's proprietary AI engine combined with CircleCI's CI/CD platform will further aid developers to write better code," said Patrick Joubert, co-founder and CEO, Ponicode.

"The combination of engaging developers in their daily work, combined with a proprietary AI engine that understands their code, creates new opportunities for improved developer velocity when integrated with CircleCI's CI/CD platform," said Jim Mercer, Research Director of IDC DevOps and DevSecOps Solutions.

As CircleCI concludes their FY'22, they reflect on a few notable accomplishments including:

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes' Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Base10, Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

