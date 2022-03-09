Portland Timbers MLS Club Announces Shift4 as Official Payment Solutions Partner

Shift4's ecosystem of commerce and mobile technologies will power a next-generation fan experience at Providence Park

The Portland Timbers today announced they have selected Shift4 FOUR, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, as the official payment solutions partner for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club and Providence Park. The partnership will integrate Shift4's suite of advanced commerce technologies, including point-of-sale (POS) hardware, mobile ordering, eCommerce, self-service kiosks, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005147/en/

Shift4's end-to-end ecosystem — which includes their VenueNext sports & entertainment platform — will provide the Timbers with a comprehensive payment solution that powers transactions across the entire venue. This includes a variety of POS hardware and software as well as seamless integrations to the club's existing partners for ticketing (SeatGeek) and concessions (Levy).

On matchday, Timbers fans in attendance can access many new services directly from the Timbers mobile app that will be powered by Shift4, such as fully mobile ordering and payment, pickup and delivery for food, beverages, and merchandise, and more.

"We're committed to providing the best matchday experience possible at Providence Park," said Mike Golub, President of Business of the Portland Timbers. "Our partnership with Shift4 will introduce cutting-edge technology solutions to deliver on this promise."

"Shift4 is excited to partner with the Portland Timbers and provide an enhanced experience for their fans," said Michael Isaacman, Shift4's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our solutions streamline commerce for stadiums and arenas by bringing every aspect of payments and mobile technology into one simplified ecosystem, reducing complexity and costs for these venues."

For more information about Shift4's offerings for stadiums and arenas, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 FOUR is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are an American men's professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore. that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men's professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City. Learn more at timbers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005147/en/