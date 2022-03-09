The RMR Group Launches Mixed-Use Redevelopment Near Seattle's Elliott Bay

Unison Elliott Bay to Feature Life Science and Office Space with Wellness-Focused Amenities

The RMR Group Inc. RMR today announced the redevelopment of 351, 401 and 501 Elliott Avenue West in Seattle into Unison Elliott Bay, a three building mixed-use development with more than 300,000 square feet of LEED certified Class A office and life science lab space. Located near the new Climate Pledge Arena and 15 acres of winding trails, beaches and open space at nearby Myrtle Edwards and Centennial Parks, Unison's natural surroundings will encourage workplace creativity and productivity. Upon delivery, Unison will be tailored for the next generation of office and life science users.

Unison's design offers unique opportunities for tenants, with 21,000-27,500 square feet of customizable floor plates across the three buildings, and 200,000 square feet of 14' floor-to-floor heights in the two dedicated lab buildings. Campus features include an outdoor lounge, conference and training rooms, fitness facility, new lab mechanical infrastructure and two backup generators to accommodate demanding lab and technological needs. Covered and surface parking, bike storage and EV charging stations throughout the property are designed to address transportation needs for Unison's tenants.

Chris Bilotto, Senior Vice President, provided the following statement:

"We are excited to deliver a modern mixed-use destination with premier lab and office space designed to drive innovation in Seattle. Unison's customizable floor plates, distinctive spaces and common areas that prioritize wellness, with views of the natural beauty of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains, will be in demand from an array of tenants. We anticipate delivery in early 2023 with options to include spec suites for move-in ready lab space to accommodate a variety of users."

Located in an area that has incubated many of Seattle's emerging tech and biotech companies, Unison is well situated near leading technology and pharmaceutical companies. Tenants will be able to enjoy healthy onsite food options in addition to the dining and retail amenities of Lower Queen Anne. A rotating mix of convenient food trucks and proximity to the Seattle Center add to the neighborhood's amenities.

JLL's West Coast Life Sciences Team of Joe Gowan, Managing Director, Chad Urie, Senior Managing Director, Grant Schoneman, Senior Managing Director, and Grant Yeatman, Senior Vice President are leading leasing efforts for the redevelopment.

Mr. Gowan provided the following statement:

"With growing market demand from technology and life science users, Unison will offer full building lab and office space that perfectly caters to this community. Unison's wellness programming, waterfront views and access to Seattle's choice green spaces creates a premier work environment that prioritizes employee wellbeing."

The property is owned by Office Properties Income Trust OPI and managed by The RMR Group. RMR is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for more than 1,300 properties with over 93 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space.

The Unison Elliott Bay redevelopment is designed by Perkins & Will Architects and DPR will be managing the construction. For more information visit unisonelliottbay.com.

