Astria Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS, a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: On March 17, 2022 at 12:40pm ET, Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215.
- Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, 2022 Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease: Astria Therapeutics will be participating in the conference, which will take place on March 31 and April 1, 2022.
A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/atxs/2810304. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.
About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.
