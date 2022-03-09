ReCode Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

ReCode Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering disease-modifying genetic medicines using its proprietary selective organ targeting (SORT) LNP delivery platform, today announced that Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil, chief executive officer of ReCode Therapeutics will present a corporate overview at the upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from March 15-16, 2022.
Presentation details
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. ET
About ReCode Therapeutics
ReCode Therapeutics is an integrated genetic medicines company developing disease-modifying therapeutics using its powerful LNP delivery technology to target organs and tissues beyond the liver. The Company's pipeline includes lead programs for patients with life-limiting genetic respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis and primary ciliary dyskinesia. The Company is leveraging its proprietary LNP platform and nucleic acid technologies and utilizing systemic and direct delivery for mRNA-mediated replacement and gene editing/correction in target cells, including stem cells. For more information, visit www.recodetx.com and follow us on Twitter @ReCodeTx and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005003/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.