Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Markets Report 2021-2028: New Aircraft Orders & Upgradation of Existing Aircraft Fleet Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, By Aircraft; By Application; By Matrix; By Fiber; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft cabin interior composites market size is expected to reach USD 36.91 billion by 2028
One of the prime growth drivers of the market includes stringent emission norms imposed by regulatory bodies such as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).
The industry stakeholders are incorporating advanced lightweight materials such as the product to meet such emission standards and reduce fuel burn and operating costs.
There has been a surge in the penetration of composite materials in newer airplane platforms such as B787, A350XWB, A220, and B777x. The trend of replacing traditional metals such as steel and aluminum with advanced materials is attributed to fuel the demand for the product in cabin interiors across the globe.
Some of the other key noticeable trends driving the demand growth are the enlargement of cabin components such as overhead stowage bins, improved customer experience with lightweight and durable cabin solutions, and advancements in the design of galleys and lavatories to customize seating solutions.
Composite materials are becoming the material of choice for designing lightweight and aesthetic interiors along with meeting the desired performance.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Insights
4.1. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites - Industry snapshot
4.2. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. New aircraft orders
4.2.1.2. Upgradation of existing aircraft fleet
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Regulatory frameworks and certifications
4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.2.5. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Industry Trends
4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Aircraft Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Aircraft Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Narrow-body
5.4. Wide-body
5.5. Regional Transport
5.6. General Aviation
5.7. Military
6. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Fiber
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Fiber, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3. Glass-fiber
6.4. Carbon-fiber
7. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Matrix
7.1. Key Findings
7.1.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Matrix, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.2. Thermoset Composites
7.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Thermoset Composites, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.2.2. Epoxy
7.2.3. Phenolic
7.2.4. Polyester
7.3. Thermoplastic Composites
7.3.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Thermoplastic Composites, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.3.2. PPS
7.3.3. PEI
7.3.4. PC
7.3.5. PEEK/PEKK
8. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Application
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market, by Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
8.3. Seats
8.4. HVAC
8.5. Floor & Ceilings
8.6. Sidewalls
8.7. Galleys
8.8. Lavatories
8.9. Stowage Bins
9. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Introduction
9.2.1. Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Company Overview
11.2. Financial Performance
11.3. Product Benchmarking
11.4. Recent Developments
- AIM Altitude Limited (Part of AVIC), Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Daher
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, EFW Aerospace
- EnCore Group (Boeing)
- FACC AG (Part of AVIC)
- Dutch Thermoplastic Components B.V. (DTC)
- JAMCO Corporation
- Triumph Group Inc.
- Safran SA
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, The Gill Corporation
- The Nordam Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q7wrt
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005601/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.