Germany E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Product and Labelling Restrictions, Notification, Taxation and Advertising - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tobacco and Related Products Act (Tobacco Products Act or TabakerzG) came into force on 20th May 2016, bringing the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) framework into German law, including the regulation of e-cigarettes as tobacco-related products.
At the same time, a complementary regulation came into force providing more specific guidance: the Tobacco and Related Products Ordinance (Tobacco Products Ordinance or TabakerzV).
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Germany for e-cigs, covering all areas of the law in detail from product and labelling restrictions to notification, taxation and advertising.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- Germany: the basics
- National regulatory framework
- Age restrictions
- Product restrictions
- Labelling and packaging
- Obligation to notify
- Retail channel restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Taxation
- Sanctions
- Selected case law
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.
