Aptinyx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Aptinyx Inc. APTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.
To access the live conference call, please dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international) and refer to conference ID 768426. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx's website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx's website for 30 days following the event.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Aptinyx has a platform for discovery of novel compounds that work through a unique mechanism to modulate—rather than block or over-activate—NMDA receptors and enhance synaptic plasticity, the foundation of neural cell communication. The company has three product candidates in clinical development in central nervous system indications, including chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive impairment. Aptinyx is also advancing additional compounds from its proprietary discovery platform, which continues to generate a rich and diverse pipeline of small-molecule NMDA receptor modulators with the potential to treat an array of neurologic disorders. For more information, visit www.aptinyx.com.
