The Marcus Corporation Promotes Steve Martin to Chief Human Resources Officer

The Marcus Corporation MCS today announced the promotion of Steve Martin to chief human resources officer. In this role, Martin will lead the corporate human resources function and become a member of the company's executive management committee. Martin will also continue to oversee human resources for Marcus Hotels & Resorts, where he previously served as vice president of human resources.
"We are thrilled to recognize Steve with his promotion to chief human resources officer of The Marcus Corporation," said Thomas F. Kissinger, senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of The Marcus Corporation. "With nearly 30 years of experience, Steve is the perfect fit to lead our human resources capabilities for the entire company. His dedication to our people and our culture is unmistakable, and we know he will continue to lead our teams to success."
Martin joined The Marcus Corporation in 2000 as director of human resources for Baymont Inn & Suites, a limited-service lodging division formerly owned by the company. During his tenure over the past 22 years, he held various key leadership roles in human resources for both Marcus Hotels & Resorts and The Marcus Corporation, including serving as vice president of human resources for Marcus Hotels & Resorts since 2014. Prior to joining The Marcus Corporation, Martin worked at Hyatt Hotels & Resorts in both field and corporate human resources roles.
Martin holds a bachelor's degree in hotel, restaurant and institution management from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He also holds the Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification as well as the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI).
About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.
