Tech Alpharetta Hosts Second Annual Golf Classic

Organization Partners with Stellar Consulting Solutions to Co-host Tech Community-Focused Tournament

Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta lead in tech innovation, announces its second annual golf tournament in partnership with Alpharetta-based Stellar Consulting Solutions.

Taking place on Monday, September 19, at the Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton, the annual Golf Classic was created to help advance Tech Alpharetta's mission of growing technology and innovation in the City of Alpharetta, which has flourished into a thriving technology hub with nearly 700 tech companies. The proceeds from the event will support Tech Alpharetta's educational and startup programs and its initiative to provide STEAM mentoring to high school students.

"We're so excited to once again partner with Tech Alpharetta to put on this event for the local technology community," shares Varun Jhanjee, CEO of Stellar Consulting Solutions. "We look forward to collaborating to raise money for these important educational, startup and STEAM mentoring programs."

The tournament will offer players the chance to network with local C-levels and senior technology executives. The four-person scramble has a 10 am shotgun start and will utilize a scorecard app to offer an interactive digital experience.

"Our Golf Classic offers the opportunity to meet and network with local tech executives while enjoying a round of golf on a premier area course," says Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta. "We look forward to a great day on the green with our tech community."

Both registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/33vfo28.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, technology events for area tech executives, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to dozens of tech startups. Learn more at https://www.techalpharetta.com.

About Stellar Consulting Solutions:

Stellar Consulting Solutions is a National Award-Winning Certified Minority (MBE) Technology Staffing & Solution Services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We specialize in delivering technical, functional, agile, and experienced workforce. Stellar's Extended Team Model shortens the time required to ‘go to market' and enables clients to focus on growing and scaling their businesses. Our one-stop-shop approach also provides access to cadre of information technology professionals who can assist with training, on-site staffing, and solutions deployment (on-site / offshore).

We have a "Stellar" reputation for striving to achieve high ethical standards while providing superior solutions with industry leading best practices, all of which have enabled us to become one of the fastest growing niche firms in the nation!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005044/en/