Global Meat Substitutes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 9, 2022 7:41 AM | 4 min read

The "Meat Substitutes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Product; By Source; By Form; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion by 2030

Factors including population growth, urbanization, increasing consumer preference for plant-based healthier diets are some factors propelling the industry.

Furthermore, increasing animal-related diseases along with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in increasing demand for the products which in turn is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, conventional delivery lines have been and continue to be disrupted as schools, restaurants, as well as other institutions have closed. Consumers had limited options as a result of decreased output and increased pricing, which in turn is boosting the demand for the products among consumers.

North America is expected to hold the majority of shares over the forecast period due to increased cardiovascular diseases through the intake of red flesh.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a considerable rate due to increasing awareness regarding plant-based protein diets.

Some of the major players operating in the global market include

  • Amys Kitchen Inc.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Axiom Foods
  • Beyond Meat Inc.
  • Cargill
  • Crespel & Deiters
  • Dupont
  • Emsland Group Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • MGP Ingredients
  • Quorn Foods
  • Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited
  • Sotexpro S.A
  • Vbites Food Ltd.
  • Wilmar International Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Meat Substitutes Market Insights

4.1. Meat Substitutes - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Meat Substitutes Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising health awareness

4.2.1.2. Availability of a broad range of products

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Instability in raw material prices

4.2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.2.5. Meat Substitutes Industry Trends

4.2.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Shelf-Stable

5.4. Refrigerated

5.5. Frozen

6. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Seitan-based

6.4. Tofu-based

6.5. Textured Vegetable Protein

6.6. Quorn-based

6.7. Tempeh-based

7. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Source

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Source, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Wheat-based

7.4. Soy-based

7.5. Mycoprotein

7.6. Pea-based

8. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Form

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Form, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Solid

8.4. Liquid

9. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Introduction

9.2.1. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3. Supermarkets

9.4. Grocery & Departmental Stores

9.5. Online Sales

10. Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Geography

10.1. Key findings

10.2. Introduction

10.2.1. Meat Substitutes Market Assessment, By Geography, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

11.1.1. Expansion

11.1.2. Acquisitions

11.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Company Overview

12.2. Financial Performance

12.3. Product Benchmarking

12.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65len

