ZYUS Life Sciences Awarded EU-GMP Certification, Enables Expansion into Rapidly Growing Global Medical Cannabinoids Markets

GMP certification is a key growth catalyst and element of global supply chain and distribution strategy

ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian-based life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announced today that the company's Canadian manufacturing facility has been awarded EU-Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU-GMP") certification. Receipt of this certification is an essential requirement for the export of cannabinoid oil formulations into the European Union (EU). This also independently verifies that ZYUS' manufacturing processes have been developed to produce clinical trial drug product candidates and commercial products meeting rigorous EU-GMP standards.

EU-GMP certification, an internationally recognized certification granted only to companies whose manufacturing procedures and facilities demonstrate a high degree of consistency, precision, and quality in all stages of production, provides ZYUS the opportunity to pursue international distribution opportunities in the EU, as well as in other global markets that accept EU-GMP certification for market access, such as certain countries located in Latin America and Oceania.

ZYUS' EU-GMP certification was granted by Portugal's Infarmed -- National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, I.P. -- that evaluates, authorizes, and regulates medicines and medical devices for the protection of public health. Infarmed pursues its activity in several domains at national and European levels, and during its extensive audit of ZYUS' industry leading, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid extraction facility, ZYUS demonstrated that its leading-edge Canadian site together with its manufacturing facilities and extensive processes and documentation consistently met or exceeded the stringent EU-GMP certification requirements as a medicines manufacturer.

"At ZYUS, we are committed to providing patients in Canada and worldwide with high quality cannabinoid-based formulations backed by our team's decades-long leadership in medical cannabinoids," said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. "By achieving EU-GMP certification, we can now begin to execute upon our well-developed plans for expansion into a number of key international markets as we embark upon our strategy for rapid global growth."

ZYUS has already established multiple pharmaceutical distribution and sales arrangements to supply medical cannabinoids across several international markets. Receipt of this certification marks an important step in ZYUS' journey to improve a growing number of patient outcomes, and another milestone in the company's global expansion.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgels, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients' lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, research activities, product lines and patient services.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "expected," "expectation," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "continues," "potential," "targeted," "plans," "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "may," "could," "would" or "should" occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that all necessary approvals and permitting will be obtained, ZYUS' ability to expand into international markets and ZYUS' ability to supply patients with high quality cannabinoid-based formulations, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005052/en/