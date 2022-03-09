Better For You Beverages Market in Hong Kong: Zero and Reduced Sugar Options See Improving Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Better For You Beverages in Hong Kong, China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The health and wellness trend was already emerging in Hong Kong prior to the pandemic, but it has been accelerated by the arrival of COVID-19. As a result, local consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and are more aware of the packaged food and beverages that they purchase and their ingredients due to associated effects on their health. This is leading to greater demand for soft drinks with zero and reduced sugar options.

The "Better For You Beverages in Hong Kong" report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: BFY Reduced Caffeine Beverages, BFY Reduced Fat Beverages, BFY Reduced Sugar Beverages.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key report benefits:

Get a detailed picture of the Better For You Beverages market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Improving demand for better for you beverages in 2021 driven by soft drinks

Zero and reduced sugar options see improving demand due to health and wellness trend and return of on-the-go consumption occasions

Retailing continuously shifts within better for you beverages

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer demand for better for you beverages will continue to grow

Increasing focus on zero and reduced sugar options across the category

Challenges ahead for better for you beverages

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 2 Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2017-2021

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of BFY Beverages: % Value 2018-2021

Table 5 Distribution of BFY Beverages by Format: % Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: Value 2021-2026

Table 7 Forecast Sales of BFY Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2021-2026

HEALTH AND WELLNESS IN HONG KONG, CHINA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Health and wellness in 2021: The big picture

2021 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2016-2021

Table 9 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 10 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 11 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 12 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: Value 2016-2021

Table 13 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Health and Wellness: % Value 2017-2021

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Health and Wellness: % Value 2018-2021

Table 16 Distribution of Health and Wellness by Format: % Value 2016-2021

Table 17 Distribution of Health and Wellness by Format and Category: % Value 2021

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2021-2026

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2021-2026

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2021-2026

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: % Value Growth 2021-2026

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: Value 2021-2026

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: % Value Growth 2021-2026

