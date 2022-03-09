European Bag in Box Packaging Market Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Bag in Box Packaging Market, by Capacity, by Material Type, and by End User - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bag-in-box is an enhanced packaging method for semi-liquids and liquids that aims to extend their shelf life. The bag-in-box packaging system was developed as a restructuring solution to the problems associated with packaging paste-textured and liquid food products such as water, wine, sauce, juice, fats, purees, and oils. This solution offers packaging of liquids and other food items across a wide range of applications from accessories and films to bags, boxes, and taps, filling lines, and others. A bag-in-box is a soft plastic container that is enclosed by a corrugated box with a promotional print on it.

Bag-in-box containers are gaining a lot of attention, as a great alternative to the stiff packaging products such as plastic containers that were prevalent in the packaging industry until a few years ago. Bag-in-box packaging has emerged as a viable packaging option for firms seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

With consumers and government agencies emphasizes the role of environmentally friendly and safe packaging, a growing number of packaging companies are researching with new types and materials for biologically friendly packaging.

However, high cost of bag-in-box packaging solutions compared to traditional packaging alternatives such as pouches and plastic packaging is expected to restrain the Europe bag in box packaging market over the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Europe bag in box packaging market size (US$ Million & KiloTons), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021 - 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, Country outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the Europe bag in box packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Smurfit Kappa, Optopack Ltd., Amcor plc, Montibox, Aran Packaging, Liquibox, Peak Liquid Packaging, DS Smith, Graficas Digraf Sl, and Goglio SpA

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Product Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Europe bag in box packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, bag in box packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analysing the Europe bag in box packaging market.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market, By Capacity, 2017 - 2028 (US$ MN & KT)

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market, By Material Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ MN & KT)

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market, By Barrier, 2017 - 2028 (US$ MN & KT)

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ MN & KT)

Europe Bag In Box Packaging Market, By Country, 2017- 2028 (US$ MN & KT)

Company Profiles

Smurfit Kappa

Optopack Ltd.

Amcor plc

Montibox

Aran Packaging

Liquibox

Peak Liquid Packaging

DS Smith

Graficas Digraf Sl

Goglio SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojax4t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005584/en/