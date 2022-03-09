FICS® Named to HousingWire's HW TECH100 List for Ninth Consecutive Year

For the ninth consecutive year, HousingWire has recognized FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a provider of loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software for the mortgage industry, as one of the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy. For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups—HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate—to highlight to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors. FICS® was recognized in the HW Tech100 Mortgage category.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

FICS® provides comprehensive, modern, and flexible in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing, and commercial mortgage loan servicing software solutions. FICS® has delivered exceptional automation, performance, system support, and value for almost four decades. During this time, FICS® has rewritten their systems twice and is now on the third generation.

Every year since 2014, more than 20 percent of the top servicers in the biannual Mortgage Bankers Association's Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings list have been FICS' customers. FICS® has 32 percent of all the Ginnie Mae-approved Multi-Family Issuers using Commercial Servicer. Fifty-six percent of FICS' Mortgage Servicer customers are approved Fannie Mae® servicers, and 39 percent are Freddie Mac® servicers. Thirty one percent of credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, and 27 percent of the top 300 first mortgage-granting credit unions, are FICS® customers.

"FICS® continues to build innovative solutions for lenders and servicers, and HousingWire's inclusion of FICS® for the ninth consecutive year recognizes the value of a company that provides exceptional investor reporting and API functionality and offers the flexibility of an in-house or cloud hosted solution," said Susan Graham, President and COO of FICS®. "With 39 years of mortgage industry expertise, we're committed to keeping up with advances in technology; providing system functionality our customers need to adapt to new regulatory challenges; and delivering outstanding customer service."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About FICS®

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.) is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS' software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

