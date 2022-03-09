Cybersecurity Governance Thought-Leader Professor Kevin Powers, J.D., Joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

Founder and Director of Boston College's Master of Science in Cybersecurity Policy and Governance Program and MIT Sloan Cybersecurity Research Affiliate joins CyberSaint to fuel growth

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that Kevin Powers, cybersecurity and data privacy law and policy professor, researcher, and former attorney for the Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and U.S. Navy has joined the company's Growth Advisory Board.

"CyberSaint's solutions speak for themselves, and paired with a clear and credible strategy, I am excited to aid in the further growth of this innovative company," said Kevin Powers, Strategic Advisor to CyberSaint. "Organizations, specifically CISOs and compliance officers, need a platform to automate cybersecurity and IT risk to navigate the varying International, Federal, and State regulatory requirements. Boards of Directors and CEOs are increasingly looking for answers on their cyber risk posture, and CyberSaint provides the best platform and technologies to deliver these insights credibly and in real-time."

Kevin is the founder and director of the Master of Science in Cybersecurity Policy and Governance Program at Boston College, and an Assistant Professor of the Practice at Boston College Law School and in Boston College's Carroll School of Management's Business Law and Society Department. Along with his teaching at Boston College, Kevin is a Cybersecurity Research Affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and he has taught courses at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he was also the Deputy General Counsel to the Superintendent.

With over 25 years of combined cybersecurity, data privacy, business, law enforcement, military, national security, higher education, and teaching experience, he has worked as an analyst and an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Defense, law firms in Boston and Washington, D.C., and as the general counsel for an international software company based in Seattle, Washington. Kevin also is an expert witness and consultant with the Analysis Group and serves as a Director for the Board of Reading Cooperative Bank, a Trustee for the Board of Boston College High School, an Advisory Board Member for HYCU, Inc. and CyberSaint Security, and as a Member of the Boston College Law School Business Advisory Council. From 2016-2017, he was the Panel Lead for the Collegiate Working Group for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE).

"We are proud to have Kevin joining CyberSaint's Growth Advisory Board," said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. "His connectivity to the CISO, academic, and research communities as well as his deep expertise in the area of cybersecurity governance will only strengthen CyberSaint's position as we expand our customer base, team, and product functionality this year."

Hear from Kevin Powers on a recent episode of Business Security Weekly entitled, "Preventing Cyberattacks Through Risk Management & Governance."

CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

