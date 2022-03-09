Garmin pro Jason Christie conquers the 2022 Bassmaster Classic championship

Garmin LiveScope dominates at the world's most renowned fishing tournament

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. GRMN, the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it remains the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Jason Christie won the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Mar. 4-6, at Lake Hartwell in Greenville, South Carolina. To stay competitive on fishing's biggest stage, nine of the top 10 finishers at this year's Bassmaster Classic were running Garmin LiveScope™ live-scanning sonar.

Christie was victorious at the 52nd annual Bassmaster Classic with a three-day weight of 54 pounds from his boat exclusively equipped with Garmin electronics, including ECHOMAP™ Ultra chartplotters, the Force™ trolling motor, and LiveScope. He caught half his weight utilizing LiveScope around a 15 to 30-foot drain that he said held "hundreds of fish" in the first two days.

"If you weren't using LiveScope on Hartwell, you were fishing for second," Christie said. "The fish that I was targeting out deep were not on anything. They were suspended and roaming, so without LiveScope I would not have been able to see those fish, much less even have a remote chance of catching them. As I alternated between deep- and shallow water, LiveScope allowed me to be more confident in the techniques I was using and helped me locate several key fish because I could see what was happening and how they were responding to my baits right there in real time."

Four of the top five finishers were Garmin pro anglers, including Stetson Blaylock who came in third with 53-5; Justin Hamner with 49-7 in fourth; and Chris Johnson who finished fifth with 49-4. Of the 25 anglers who fished on Championship Sunday, 16 relied on LiveScope as they vied to be the next world champion.

"We are incredibly proud of Jason and all the Garmin anglers who competed at this year's Bassmaster Classic," said David Dunn, Garmin senior director of marine sales. "It's an honor to be a part of their success and watch LiveScope play a crucial role in crowning another champion."

To be competitive at the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, Garmin anglers relied on ECHOMAP Ultra keyed-assist touchscreen chartplotters with built-in support for Garmin's crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar as well as the award-winning LiveScope — the first live scanning sonar for recreational fishing to deliver images of structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat in real time, even while stationary.

The ECHOMAP Ultra series is preloaded with Garmin's latest and most detail-rich LakeVü™ g3 maps that blend the best of both Garmin and Navionics content together to deliver unparalleled coverage, detail and convenience to users. Additionally, anglers utilized Garmin Navionics Vision+™ premium cartography that offers an unprecedented level of detail with up to 1-foot contours, along with high-resolution relief shading for a clearer lake bottom profile.

Garmin anglers can get to their spots and stay on them longer thanks to Garmin Force, the industry's most powerful2 and most efficient trolling motor. Its high-efficiency brushless motor operates at either 36V or 24V, and it's ultraquiet too, so it won't scare the fish.

