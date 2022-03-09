Save the Date: Miroculus to Host Virtual Symposium on Revolutionizing NGS Workflows on March 24, 2022

Miroculus, Inc., a developer of revolutionary tools for personal lab automation, today announced it will host their inaugural "Science Simplified Symposium," on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT.
The event brings together leading experts in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) field to discuss new strategies to streamline and accelerate time-consuming and labor-intensive workflows. Confirmed speakers include:
-
Stephen Kingsmore, M.D., D.Sc.
- President and CEO for Genomic Medicine, Rady Children's Hospital
-
Richard Leggett, Ph.D., M.Sc.
- Group Leader of Bioinformatics, Sequencing Technology, and Metagenomics, Earlham Institute
-
Darren Heavens, Ph.D.
- Scientist in Genomics, Earlham Institute
-
Fay Christodoulou, Ph.D.
- CSO, Miroculus
This virtual event features interactive live talks, panel discussions, product demos, networking, posters and flash talks that will help you simplify and accelerate complex, time-consuming NGS workflows.
REGISTRATION
To register for the free event, please visit this link: https://www.sciencesimplifiedsymposium.com/register/
About Miro Canvas
Miro Canvas is a digital microfluidics (DMF) platform that allows on demand low-throughput workflow automation for complex protocols such as NGS library preparation. The system is compatible with a wide range of reagents. Kits from both Miroculus and other reagent suppliers can be used. Being self-installable and user-friendly, it requires minimal training to start and is pre-loaded with optimized protocols to decrease user error and variability.
About Miroculus, Inc.
Miroculus' Miro Canvas platform can automate complex protocols, such as NGS library prep, in a compact, cartridge-based system that is within reach of all laboratories. Miroculus' mission is to advance science and improve lives, faster, together.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005312/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
