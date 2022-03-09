Save the Date: Miroculus to Host Virtual Symposium on Revolutionizing NGS Workflows on March 24, 2022

Miroculus, Inc., a developer of revolutionary tools for personal lab automation, today announced it will host their inaugural "Science Simplified Symposium," on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The event brings together leading experts in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) field to discuss new strategies to streamline and accelerate time-consuming and labor-intensive workflows. Confirmed speakers include:

Stephen Kingsmore, M.D., D.Sc. President and CEO for Genomic Medicine, Rady Children's Hospital

Richard Leggett, Ph.D., M.Sc. Group Leader of Bioinformatics, Sequencing Technology, and Metagenomics, Earlham Institute

Darren Heavens, Ph.D. Scientist in Genomics, Earlham Institute

Fay Christodoulou, Ph.D. CSO, Miroculus



This virtual event features interactive live talks, panel discussions, product demos, networking, posters and flash talks that will help you simplify and accelerate complex, time-consuming NGS workflows.

REGISTRATION

To register for the free event, please visit this link: https://www.sciencesimplifiedsymposium.com/register/

About Miro Canvas

Miro Canvas is a digital microfluidics (DMF) platform that allows on demand low-throughput workflow automation for complex protocols such as NGS library preparation. The system is compatible with a wide range of reagents. Kits from both Miroculus and other reagent suppliers can be used. Being self-installable and user-friendly, it requires minimal training to start and is pre-loaded with optimized protocols to decrease user error and variability.

About Miroculus, Inc.

Miroculus' Miro Canvas platform can automate complex protocols, such as NGS library prep, in a compact, cartridge-based system that is within reach of all laboratories. Miroculus' mission is to advance science and improve lives, faster, together.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005312/en/