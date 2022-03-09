BigBio Communications Announces Upcoming Launch of BioStartup News

– Weekly Newsletter to Recap Developments of Life Science Startups Across the Country

BigBio Communications, publisher of Big4Bio, the premier aggregator of financial, clinical, and business news from the top life sciences regions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of "BioStartup News" (biostartup.news), a weekly newsletter recapping the latest developments of U.S.-based life sciences startups.

Just as the Big4Bio newsletters give readers easy-to-scan headlines on those regions' key news and events, BioStartup News will follow the same useful format to become an important industry resource covering startups across the United States.

"We developed BioStartup News to be a required weekly reading for all who are involved or interested in the newest life science enterprises that could make tremendous impacts on our future," said Tilton Little, CEO of BigBio Communications. "This publication will also build valuable bridges between supporting organizations that are stakeholders in this initial stage of growth for life science companies."

With the assistance of its initial sponsors and partners, BioStartup News is set to debut on March 23, 2022. The newsletter will also include special spotlights, ranging from quarterly data reports to CEO Q&As and podcasts.

"We're thrilled to support this exciting new venture from the BigBio group," said Philippe Lamarre, CEO of Mispro Biotech Services, who is the Foundation Partner for BioStartup News. "Startups are such a critical driver in the biotech ecosystem, and to have a newsletter focused on their innovations, milestones, and growth will certainly be a highlight in our inbox."

Not only will BioStartup News provide its weekly email recap, but also its website will be an invaluable communication base in which several life science startup-focused initiatives and projects can grow, such as community groups, online events, video meetings, and more.

"RSM is excited to sponsor BioStartup News and believes it will shine a light on an important part of the industry," said John Lanza, RSM's national industry leader for life sciences. "While many news sources focus on more established biotechs, small pharma companies, and of course big pharma, we look forward to BioStartup News being a go-to source of information and analysis on the earlier stage, innovative life science companies who are bringing new ideas to the industry."

To learn more and sign-up early for BioStartup News, go to biostartup.news. For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact us at info@biostartupnews.com.

About BigBio Communications

Focusing on the life science industry, BigBio Communications is a global independent publisher of award-winning newsletters and key industry reports. More information is available at bigcom.bio.

