Aeva Becomes First FMCW 4D LiDAR on NVIDIA DRIVE Autonomous Vehicle Platform

Aeva's Technology Delivers Instant Velocity Detection to Help Accelerate Adoption of Safe Autonomous Driving

Aeva® AEVA, a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that its Aeries 4D LiDAR sensors are now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous vehicle platform. Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR sensors detect 3D position and instant velocity for each point at distances up to 500 meters, bringing an added dimension to sensing and perception for safe autonomous driving.

NVIDIA DRIVE is an open, end-to-end platform that enables developers to develop, train, test and validate safe self-driving technology at scale.

"Bringing Aeva's next generation 4D LiDAR to the NVIDIA DRIVE platform is a leap forward for OEMs building the next generation of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles," said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. "We believe Aeva's sensors deliver superior capabilities that allow for autonomy in a broader operational design domain, and our unique features like Ultra Resolution surpass the sensing and perception capabilities of legacy sensors to help accelerate the realization of safe autonomous driving."

Gary Hicok, Senior Vice President of Engineering at NVIDIA, added, "Aeva delivers a unique advantage for perception in automated vehicles because it leverages per-point instant velocity information to detect and classify objects with higher confidence across longer ranges. With Aeva as part of our DRIVE ecosystem network, we can provide customers access to this next generation of sensing capabilities for safe autonomous driving."

In addition to instant velocity detection, Aeva's sensors have advanced 4D Perception™ capabilities that deliver new features not possible with typical legacy LiDAR sensors, including Ultra Resolution™ and 4D Localization™.

Ultra Resolution: A real-time camera-level image of the world with up to 1,000 lines per frame with no motion blur for the static scene, providing up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors. Image segmentation enables the detection of roadway markings, drivable regions, vegetation, road barriers, as well as detecting road hazards like tire fragments at up to twice the distance of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors. Instant velocity data allows for high confidence detection and tracking of dynamic objects such as oncoming vehicles and other moving objects at distances up to 500 meters.

A real-time camera-level image of the world with up to 1,000 lines per frame with no motion blur for the static scene, providing up to 20 times the resolution of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors. Image segmentation enables the detection of roadway markings, drivable regions, vegetation, road barriers, as well as detecting road hazards like tire fragments at up to twice the distance of legacy time of flight LiDAR sensors. Instant velocity data allows for high confidence detection and tracking of dynamic objects such as oncoming vehicles and other moving objects at distances up to 500 meters. 4D Localization: Per-point velocity data enables real-time ego vehicle motion estimation with six degrees of freedom, motion compensation and on-line sensor extrinsic calibration to aid with sensor fusion. These vehicle estimation features also enable accurate vehicle positioning and navigation without the need for additional sensors, like IMU or GPS, for safe autonomous navigation in GPS-denied and featureless environments like tunnels and parking structures.

Aeva's FMCW technology also aids developers of autonomous vehicles with these unique advantages over legacy LiDAR sensors that use time-of-flight technology:

Freedom from interference from sunlight and other LiDAR sensors.

Elimination of retroreflector blooming and ghosting from highly reflective objects like street signs and roadway markings.

Greater ability to see through airborne particulates like dust, fog, rain, and snow.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and business objectives for 2022, along with our expectations with respect to our collaborations with third parties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Aeva's securities on the New York Stock Exchange, (ii) the price of Aeva's securities, which may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Aeva plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Aeva's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Aeva operates, (v) the risk that Aeva and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Aeva's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, (vi) the risk that Aeva may never achieve or sustain profitability; (vii) the risk that Aeva will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which many not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (viii) the risk that Aeva experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations, (ix) the risk that third-parties suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (x) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Aeva's products and services, (xi) the risk that Aeva is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; and (xii) the effects of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or other infectious diseases, health epidemics, pandemics and natural disasters on Aeva's business. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and for a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005189/en/