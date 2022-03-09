FireOneUp.com Foresees Rapid Growth Following the Launch of the PINNACOLO Line of Outdoor Pizza Ovens

Following tremendous sales in Canada, FireOneUp.com officially launched the PINNACOLO Premio wood fired pizza oven and the PINNACOLO Ibrido (Hybrid) Wood/Gas pizza oven in the US.

The PINNACOLO IBRIDO will change cooking. The IBRIDO is an all-stainless steel, CSA approved Hybrid Pizza Oven allowing the user to choose to cook wood-fired or cook with propane power. The 35,000 BTU burner in combination with the Cordierite stone cooking surface and insulated double walled dome, creates perfect cooking conditions. There is an easy to use electronic igniter, 2 large side shelves, front towel bar with accessory hooks, built-in thermometer and a securely fitting door with a large wood handle. Four swivel locking casters make the Ibrido easy to position. The IBRIDO features a black porcelain enamel coated dome and matching black lower side panels, making the PINNACOLO IBRIDO truly a focal point and a perfect family gathering spot in your backyard.

To help make the cooking experience even more enjoyable, the PINNACOLO IBRIDO comes with all the premium accessories you need. The Ibrido includes a 12" perforated peel, wire bristle broom, stainless rocker cutter, high temp oven gloves, infrared thermometer, stainless steel fire separator, 2 Acacia wood pizza peels, propane tank cover, weatherproof body cover and a one size fits all PINNACOLO apron. That is over a $500 retail value included FREE! Everything you need for cooking fantastic food.

The PINNACOLO Premio wood fired pizza oven is a complete package. This all stainless steel oven features Cordierite pizza stones for even cooking. The dual walled dome is insulated to improve heat retention. A matching 14" side shelf makes prepping easy and convenient. The cooking area is wall to wall and offers the space to cook 2-3 pizzas at once, make desserts, sear steaks or roast anything you want with outstanding natural wood flavors. Then to wrap up the package, the PINNACOLO Premio comes complete with a 12" pizza peel, wire bristle broom, high temp gloves, infrared thermometer, rocker pizza cutter, weatherproof cover, stainless steel fire separator and a PINNACOLO apron. The PINNACOLO Premio is the perfect package to start your wood fired pizza making journey.

Fire One Up has units ready to ship from both their Toronto and California warehouses and is looking to partner with retailers, large and small, as well as Rep Groups. The company is also looking to associate with foodies to become Brand Ambassadors.

Fire One Up Sales Inc., is the global distributor of the PINNACOLO line of Outdoor Pizza Ovens. The company, which began in Canada in 2020 has seen tremendous response and rapid growth.

