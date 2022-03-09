AlertMedia Appoints Christopher Kenessey CEO

Current CEO and founder Brian Cruver named Executive Chairman of the Board

AlertMedia, the world's leading threat intelligence and emergency communication provider, today announced that Christopher Kenessey has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. Kenessey succeeds AlertMedia founder and former CEO Brian Cruver, who will assume a new role on the company's board of directors as Executive Chairman.

"From my first introduction to AlertMedia, I felt a profound connection to the company's mission, unique culture, and extraordinary products, which serve a critical role in helping organizations protect their people and businesses," said Kenessey. "I am thrilled to work with Brian, the board, and AlertMedia's immensely talented team and look forward to leading the company as we continue to serve our customers, expand our offerings, and pursue new opportunities in the market."

Kenessey has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience at various tech and fast-growth software organizations. Most recently, Kenessey served as CEO of NetMotion, a leading provider of remote connectivity and security solutions used by thousands of leading brands around the world. During his tenure, Kenessey successfully led the company through a sustained period of rapid and profitable growth, resulting in its acquisition by Absolute Software in July 2021.

Prior to NetMotion, Kenessey served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for The Foundry, an award-winning provider of creative software used by many of the world's most iconic film studios and brands, including Pixar/Walt Disney Animation, Mercedes, Adidas, and Google. Among his accomplishments, Kenessey led The Foundry's international expansion and entrance into several fast-growth markets while more than doubling revenues. Earlier in his career, he also held a number of sales and operational leadership roles at several enterprise software companies, including Cisco Systems, Tidal Software, and Compuware.

"From an idea to an industry-leading company, I am extremely proud of the past nine years as AlertMedia's CEO. We have helped thousands of organizations around the world protect their employees during critical events while building an incredible, mission-driven culture and world-class team in the process," said Brian Cruver, Executive Chairman of AlertMedia. "Christopher's proven track record of scaling software companies and genuine passion for serving both customers and employees make him the ideal CEO and leader for AlertMedia's next phase of growth. I look forward to partnering with him to continue accelerating the success of this great company."

Kenessey's appointment comes during a period of rapid growth and momentum for AlertMedia. Recently, the company announced record customer growth, with more than 600 organizations adopting its emergency communication software during the last 12 months. Additionally, throughout the past year, the company was named one of America's best places to work by multiple national and local business publications, including earning honors on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers, and for the sixth consecutive year, Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work. Earlier this year, AlertMedia was also recognized as the #1 emergency communication provider by several leading software review sites, receiving Capterra's "Best Value" award for employee communication solutions and top honors in nine different categories in G2's winter rankings.

