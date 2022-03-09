Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences on March 16

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY today announced its participation in the following investor conferences on Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

Rupert Vessey, MA, BM, BCh, FRCP, DPhil, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Early Development, will take part in a fireside chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Targeted Protein Degradation Day. He will answer questions about the company at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, will take part in a fireside chat at the Barclays' 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida. He will answer questions about the company at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of both sessions during their respective times at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company's presentations will be available at the same website at the start of each live webcast. An archived edition of the sessions will be available later that day.

