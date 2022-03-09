Europe Water Meter Market, 2021-2027: Germany Continue as Dominant Market Till 2027, Achieving a Market Value of $2,186.9 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Water Meter Market By Product (Standard Water Meter and Smart Water Meter), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Water Meter Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).
The procedure of calculating water utilization is called water metering. These water meters monitor the amount of water utilized in commercial as well as residential buildings, which are connected to a public water delivery system. Additionally, they are also used to evaluate the amount of fluid flowing via a specific section of the system. Further, water meters are available in a wide range of shapes and sizes, and are distinct due to flow measuring method, end-user type, required flow rates, and requirements of accuracy.
The increasing pace of urbanization and industrialization is expected to create more opportunities for the market players operating in the regional market in the coming years. In addition, many supportive government initiatives across this region are increasing the awareness among consumers regarding the sustainable use of water along with the benefits of the water meter, which is expected to bolster the growth of the regional water meter market in the forecast years.
In addition, the integration of various technologies like IoT in water meters is contributing to the high adoption of water meters across the region. This is expected to further accelerate the growth of the regional water meter market in the coming years.
The German market dominated the Europe Water Meter Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,186.9 million by 2027. The UK market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during (2021-2027). Additionally, the French market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during (2021-2027).
Based on Product, the market is segmented into Standard Water Meter and Smart Water Meter. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product Type
- Standard Water Meter
- Smart Water Meter
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- Azbil Corporation
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc. (Elster Group GmbH)
- Neptune Technology Group Inc. (Roper Technologies, Inc.)
- G. GIOANOLA Srl
- Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd.
- Apator SA
- Arad Group
-
Itron Inc.
