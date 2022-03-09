Ryder Executive Vice President and CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Ryder System, Inc. R Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez to address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005049/en/
John Diez, Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO (Photo: Business Wire)
Who:
Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez
What:
J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
Where:
New York, NY
When:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time:
2:10 p.m. EST
Webcast:
To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.
About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. R is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
