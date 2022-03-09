DERMAdoctor Launches New HA Serum to Expand Calm Cool + Corrected Product Line

New oil-free moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid (HA), Vitamin C and unique botanical boosters to hydrate and repair the most challenged, dry, eczema-prone skin

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY, a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces the launch of Moisture Recovery HA Serum as the newest expansion to the Calm Cool + Corrected product line. Created by Audrey Kunin, MD, NovaBay's Chief Product Officer and a board-certified dermatologist, Moisture Recovery HA Serum is an innovative formulation of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Dragon Fruit and water-binding cactus botanicals to restore parched skin and facilitate deeper penetration of other skincare-healing products.

Recommended for twice-daily use, Calm Cool + Corrected Moisture Recovery HA Serum is available in a 30 ml size for $48.00 at Amazon.com and dermadoctor.com, which also offers monthly auto-delivery at a 15% discount with free shipping.

"Red, chapped, irritated, sensitive or eczema-prone skin needs an intensive surge of moisture to aid recovery," said Dr. Kunin. "Our new Moisture Recovery HA Serum is bursting with water-storing properties to help repair even the most challenged skin. Hyaluronic acid holds on average 1,000 times its weight in water and helps absorption of other ingredients to keep skin feeling plump and looking dewy, making it the go-to dermatologist-recommended moisturizing ingredient. We've formulated this mega-moisturizer to create an ideal base layer for use with other Calm Cool + Corrected products to maximize results."

In addition to the hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid, DERMAdoctor Calm Cool + Corrected Moisture Recovery HA Serum is formulated with Queen of the Night cactus to improve skin-barrier function, blue agave for skin brightness and clarity, prickly pear cactus rich in Vitamin E and water-binding compounds, dragon fruit rich in niacinamide to soothe redness and irritation, and Vitamin C to help protect against oxidative stress and support the natural production of collagen.

Moisture Recovery HA Serum is an essential addition to the DERMAdoctor's Calm Cool + Corrected product family, which is designed to help soothe and comfort irritable skin including eczema, and rosacea. Like all Calm Cool + Corrected products, Moisture Recover HA Serum is clean, allergy-tested and hypoallergenic, free of synthetic dyes and cruelty-free with no animal testing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current product offerings, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from selling such products, as well as generally the Company's expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the integration of DERMAdoctor's business into the Company's business, the possibility that the available market for the Company's products will not be as large as expected, the Company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company's cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay's business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

