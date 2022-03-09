Global Pet Care Market Report to 2025 - Size, Share & Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pet Care Market Size, Share & Analysis by Country, by Product Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, Other Pet Food, Cat Litter, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements and Others) Forecast and Opportunities, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, pet care industry showed resilience during the pandemic and posted positive growth in 2020. Growth in pet ownership and pet adoption was observed in most of the developed economies owing to increased loneliness caused by nationwide lockdowns.
The global pet care market continues to be driven by pet humanization and premiumization in pet food as demand for human-grade pet food continues to rise and premium segments of pet food such as dog and cat treats are recording higher growth year on year.
Dog Treats Lead in New Product Launches in Pet Care:
Pet food exhibited a plethora of new launches with dog treats segment alone witnessed over 110 new launches over the last two years, the highest in global pet food market, followed by cat treats and wet cat food. Europe accounts for majority of these new launches as the region has a higher penetration of industrially produced pet food backed by strong per capita income and the region also tops in per capita expenditure on pets.
Mergers & Acquisitions:
The global pet care industry continues to see numbers of mergers and acquisitions and in the year 2021, Fressnapf Holding, one of Europe's leading pet retailers acquired Danish pet store chain Petworld, which operates over 36 stores in Denmark as well as online shops in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway. The acquisition was completed by Fressnapf's subsidiary Maxi Zoo Denmark, which happens to be leading pet store chain in the Scandinavian country with over 46 outlets.
Mars & Nestle Leads Global Pet Care:
Mars & Nestle continues to dominate the global pet food market, with a long and strong presence in developed as well as emerging countries. Their leadership at the global level remains unchallenged as both companies compete with each other in the majority of the markets. Although, local companies are challenging these two in selected markets such as Fressnapf and Unicharm continues to record strong growth in Germany and Japan respectively.
Whopping Growth in E-retailers:
The channel exhibited strong double-digit value growth in most countries for pet care products. The high growth for the channel emanated from Covid-19 driven lockdowns as consumers avoided shopping in big stores and preferred e-retailers to get their pet food delivered. According to a survey, conducted in Nov-Dec 2020 in 25 countries, 61% of e-shoppers opined that they would continue buying their pet care products from the channel even in the post-pandemic period. This highlights companies would need factor in the growing penetration of E-retailers in their distribution strategy.
Future Outlook:
Dog and cat ownership continues to grow in emerging countries like China, India, Latin America, and African countries. And, the continuous growth in single-member households will keep pet ownership sustainable and global pet food and other product manufacturing companies will gain further in value & volume sales over the forecast period.
Global Pet Care Market report elaborates the following aspects of the pet care market.
- Global Pet Care Market Outlook: by region (North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East & Africa)
- Global Pet Care Country Outlook: Market size & share by value & volume, company market share & distribution share, by country (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, India, Rest of Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- Market Segmentation Analysis- By Category (Dog Food, Cat Food, Cat Litter, Other Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Dietary Supplements & Other Pet Products)
- Global Pet Care Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)
- Global Pet Care Market Trends & Developments
- Competitive Landscape
Why You Should Buy This Report?
- To help Pet food and other pet products companies in making an informed decision through in-depth knowledge of the market size in value & volume terms, market share, distribution channel share, market drivers, challenges, and ongoing industry trends
- To obtain competitive advantage over rivals
- To add weight to presentations and marketing material
- To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs
Companies Mentioned
- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P
- Fressnapf Holding SE
- General Mills (Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.)
- Grandfood Industria e Comercio Ltda
- Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.
- Mars Incorporated
- Maxi Zoo Denmark
- Nestle SA
- Petworld
- The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Hearts Pet Brand Inc.)
- Total Alimentos S.A.
- Unicharm Corporation
- Wellpet LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctpskz
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005566/en/
