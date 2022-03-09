Top 25 Source Countries Medical Tourism Report 2022 - Current and Potential Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Tourism - Top 25 Source Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines why the top 25 source countries are where they are today.
Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each where medical tourists come from and why they go abroad.
It highlights those countries that are or are becoming major sources and why.
This is complied by an author who has been writing about medical tourism for 15 years.
This report investigates current and potential opportunities for medical tourism by analysing outbound numbers by country, and revenue.
Most medical tourism reports are out of date by the time they are published, so this one works in a new way. Using a global medical tourism database that is updated weekly, the bespoke report is compiled within 5 working days using the latest information available.
Reason to Buy
Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there.
This report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism.
Key Topics Covered:
Country Specific Details Include:
- Overview
- Potential
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurance and medical tourism
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8deos
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005563/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.